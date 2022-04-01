Fremont-area calendar of events for April 2-4

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Men of Integrity Breakfast, 8 a.m., Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Men of all ages are invited for a time of fun, fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s. The musical guest will feature the keyboard talents of Mark Mason. Weston Shepard, who works at Midland University, will share his testimony and of his involvement with the on-campus Ministry Leadership Training at Midland.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Party in the Park, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rotary Park, Fifth and K streets, Fremont. The event is being hosted by the Fremont Family Coalition to kick off The Week of the Young Child. The event will have food trucks, games and door prizes. “The Amazing Bubble Show” by the Omaha Children’s Museum will be performed at 10 a.m. and noon. All community members and their children ages 0-8 are welcome.

Pancake Feed and Easter Egg Hunt, 9-11 a.m., Cedar Bluffs. All-you-can-eat pancakes will be served from 9-11 a.m. at the Cedar Bluffs Auditorium. The cost is $8 per person or $25 for a family of four or more. Raffle tickets for a variety of prizes are $1 each or 12 for $10. Raffle winners will be announced at 10:45 a.m. The egg hunt (ages 0-18 welcome) will start at 10 a.m. at the Cedar Bluffs Practice Field (just west of the school). The event is being sponsored by the Cedar Bluffs PTO and HOSA.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Line dance lessons will begin at 6 p.m. Silver Moon Band will be performing from 8 p.m. to midnight in the club’s ballroom. There is a $5 cover charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Spaghetti feed, noon to 3 p.m., Winslow Volunteer Fire Department, Winslow. The menu includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, dessert and a drink. Freewill donations will be collected. There will be a cash raffle and silent auction.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Supper at the Fire Station, 5-7 p.m., Nickerson Fire & Rescue Department, 101 N. Maple St., Nickerson. This month’s meal is tacos, nachos, rice, beans and dessert. The cost is $10 for ages 11 and over, $5 for ages 10 and under, and $5 for first responders.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

American Legion Post 20 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Parks & Recreation Board meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

