Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Spring Gallery Walk, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Fremont. During this event sponsored by MainStreet of Fremont, everyone is invited to visit downtown businesses as they host local artists, musicians, creators and more. There will be free live music, entertainment, snacks and $3 Happy Hour drinks during the walk at participating locations.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include New York strip, shrimp, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Live music by Whiskey River, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club Ballroom. The cover charge is $8. Everyone is welcome.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

“Little House on the Prairie (The Musical),” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased at midlandu.booktix.com, by sending an email to boxoffice@midlandu.edu or by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 between noon and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Waterloo Volunteer Fire Dept. Pancake Feed and Silent Auction, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Waterloo Fire Hall, 405 Seventh St., Waterloo. The event also will include kids activities, firetruck tours, and appearances by LifeNet helicopter, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol. Proceeds will directly benefit the Waterloo Fire Department.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

American Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nickerson Fire Hall. All blood types are needed. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 and mention Salem Health Cabinet/Nickerson Fire Dept. drive. Donors should bring their donor card or photo ID and eat breakfast/lunch and drink plenty of water prior to donating blood.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Broad St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

“Little House on the Prairie (The Musical),” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased at midlandu.booktix.com, by sending an email to boxoffice@midlandu.edu or by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 between noon and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.