Fremont-area calendar of events for April 23-25

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Old Poor Farm open house, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Old Poor Farm, 1777 County Road 23, Nickerson. The Old Poor Farm, a historical site and animal sanctuary, is celebrating its 150th anniversary this month. The admission free for entry on Saturday will be $5 per person or an item off the farm’s wish list per person.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Karaoke with Curtis will begin at 7 p.m.

Movie Day, 2:30-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. “A Journal for Jordan” will be shown. Popcorn will be provided.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

“Hair,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University campus, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. Tickets range from $12 to $15 and can be purchased by phone at 402-941-6399 or online at midland.booktix.com.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A coin auction will begin at noon.

“Hair,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University campus, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. Tickets range from $12 to $15 and can be purchased by phone at 402-941-6399 or online at midland.booktix.com.

Presentation by Nebraska author Jonis Agee, 2 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. Agee will discuss her newest novel, “The Bones of Paradise,” a multi-generational saga set in the Nebraska Sandhills. Admission is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A trustees meeting will begin at 4 p.m.

Digital Drop-In, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Drop in at your convenience; no appointment is necessary.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

