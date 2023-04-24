Tuesday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Letters to the Churches of Revelation, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Ready for Kindergarten, 10-11 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. The program is designed for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. Stories, art, manipulatives and sensory stations will help build the skills needed for kindergarten.

Back the Orange & Blue BBQ, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., The Milady Coffeehouse, 105 E. Sixth St., Fremont. Each lunch includes a pulled pork sandwich, chips, baked beans and a cookie. Freewill donations will be accepted. The fundraiser for the Midland University FBLA students who qualified for the National PBL Conference in Atlanta is being sponsored by First State Bank & Trust Company and Sycamore Education.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Steps of Freedom meeting, 1 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A Big Red Spring Dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Surfaces by GMI ribbon cutting, 4-6 p.m., 337 N. D St., Fremont. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Utility and Infrastructure Board meeting, 4 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building second floor, 400 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Supportive Singles, 5:30 p.m., Reinita Restaurant, 343 N. Main St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474.

Men’s and Women’s Bible Study, 6 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Family Support Group, 6 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 401 E. Military Ave., Fremont. For more information, contact Tammy Flittie at 402-9814-0140 or Marlene Mullally at 402-727-9139.

Fremont City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building second floor, 400 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Public comment will begin at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

North Bend Area Community Band practice, 7:30 p.m., North Bend Central Band Room. Any one of any age who plays an instrument is welcome to play with the band. For more information, contact Carol Bohling, president of the band, at 402-652-8166.

Wednesday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Men’s Bible Study, 1 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

May Museum opens for 2023 season, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Louis E. May Museum, 1643 N. Nye Ave., Fremont. Tour hours are 1:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The last tour for the day begins at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $1 for students, and free for children 5 years old and below. Cash or check only.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Midland University Jazz Band Concert, 6 p.m., Olson Student Center, Ninth and Logan streets, Fremont.

Eagles Aerie 200 and Eagles Auxiliary 200 meetings, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.

Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Keene Memorial Library Lego Club, 4-5 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Pioneer Amateur Radio Club, 6 p.m. supper, 7 p.m. meeting, Gambino’s Pizza, 1900 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Movie night featuring “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” 7 p.m., Fremont Theaters, inside Fremont Mall. Freewill donations will be collected. All proceeds will benefit the Empress Theatre renovation project.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.