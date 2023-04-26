Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Keene Memorial Library Lego Club, 4-5 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Pioneer Amateur Radio Club, 6 p.m. supper, 7 p.m. meeting, Gambino’s Pizza, 1900 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Movie night featuring “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” 7 p.m., Fremont Theaters, inside Fremont Mall. Freewill donations will be collected. All proceeds will benefit the Empress Theatre renovation project.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheese burgers, appetizers, baked potato, french fries, onion rings, salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

#SheIsFearless, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Live music by 145 Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. Everyone is welcome. The cover charge is $3.

Midland University Dance Showcase, 7 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. The Midland University dance program will feature student-choreographed dance ensembles in this annual showcase.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

8th annual Fremont Artisan Market and 3rd annual Fremont Artisan Market Spring Fling, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fifth Street and Park Avenue area, downtown Fremont. There will be three sections to the market: artisan market, farmers market, and friends market. The spring fling will feature, vendors, food, music, performances by Poppin Penelope, face painting, a kid zone, storytime, karate demonstrations, balloon animals and more. Admission is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Healthy Kids Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fremont Family YMCA, 810 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. The event, which features a variety of activities, is free and open to the public. Activities will include face painting, a balloon artist, bounce house, yard games, open swimming, public skating, family dodgeball, crafts, a photo booth and more.

Shalimar Gardens Car & Bike Show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The event will include live music with Bobby Fig, grilled hamburgers and hot dogs available for purchase, as well as a cash bar. Admission is free for spectators. The entry fee for show participants is $20 per car/bike. (Get one free meal per entry.) Trophies will be awarded by class. Pre-registration is required. For more information, call Tammy at The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 402-721-1616.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include New York Strip, shrimp, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Live music by South of Center, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club Ballroom. The cover charge is $8. Everyone is welcome.

Midland University Dance Showcase, 7 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. The Midland University dance program will feature student-choreographed dance ensembles in this annual showcase.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.