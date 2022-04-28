Fremont-area calendar of events for April 29-May 1

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Fremont Housing Agency Chamber Coffee and ribbon cutting for Hidden Brook Townhomes I and II, 2735 Hidden Brook Drive, Fremont (23rd Street to North Yager Road, to 29th Street, to Hidden Brook Drive, then to unit 2735).

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. There will be stories, songs and a craft.

Back the Orange & Blue BBQ Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., The Milady Coffeehouse, 105 E. Sixth St., Fremont. The lunch will benefit the Midland University chapter of Professional Business Leaders. The lunch will include a smoked pork sandwich, chips, baked beans and a cookie. Free will donations will be accepted. The fundraiser is sponsored by First State Bank & Trust Company and Sycamore Education.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potato, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Dance Showcase, 7 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University campus, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. Tickets range from $12 to $15 and can be purchased by phone at 402-941-6399 or online at midlandu.booktix.com.

Live music by Blues Agent Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

#SheIsFearless, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Healthy Kids Day, 9 a.m. to noon, Fremont Family YMCA, 810 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. There will be activities in the large gym for the kids, including a bounce house, face painting, balloon artist, crafts and Katie The Comfort Dog. Family open swim will be from 10-11 a.m. and open skating will be from 1-3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Area Art Association garage sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. The gallery is cleaning out excess art supplies and other items (such as dishes and glasses) to sell. Members and nonmembers also will be selling their own items.

1st Annual Dave Proctor Memorial Veterans Benefit, Fremont. The event will feature a poker run and putt-putt golf tournament. Registration will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Disabled American Veterans Joseph C.H. Bales Chapter 18, 137 N. D St., in Fremont. The putt-putt course closes at 5 p.m. Participants should turn in their cards and poker hands by 6 p.m. to the final site, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. There will be food, drinks and raffle drawings at Fremont Eagles Club, as well as a putt-putt for cash hole-in-one payout. Cost for the poker run is $15 per hand. There will be prizes for the top three hands. Registration for the putt-putt event is $25. There will be prizes for the top three scores. Combined registration for a poker hand and putt-putt is $35.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tech Tutoring, 1-3 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Library staff will be on hand to address your technology questions.

Girl Scouts Sprouts Festival, 4-6 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 401 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Open to all families, the festival will offer treats, engaging activities, and fun-themed booths that will give attendees a glimpse of what Girl Scouts is all about. Girls in kindergarten through 12th grade will receive a complimentary Girl Scout membership if they register at the event. Along with memberships, free tree sprouts will be given to the first 100 families. Contact Rana Forrest at rforrest@girlscoutsnebraska.org with any questions.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Dance Showcase, 7 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University campus, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. Tickets range from $12 to $15 and can be purchased by phone at 402-941-6399 or online at midlandu.booktix.com.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.

Fremont Midland Entertainment Series featuring Sons of the Pioneers, 7 p.m., Fremont Middle School, 540 Johnson Road, Fremont. FMES members are admitted free. Individual tickets for non-members are $20 and may be purchased at the door.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

