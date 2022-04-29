Fremont-area calendar of events for April 30-May 2

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Healthy Kids Day, 9 a.m. to noon, Fremont Family YMCA, 810 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. There will be activities in the large gym for the kids, including a bounce house, face painting, balloon artist, crafts and Katie The Comfort Dog. Family open swim will be from 10-11 a.m. and open skating will be from 1-3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Area Art Association garage sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. The gallery is cleaning out excess art supplies and other items (such as dishes and glasses) to sell. Members and nonmembers also are invited to rent a table for $20 to sell their own items. Call Karen Thurlow at 402-628-2635 for details.

1st Annual Dave Proctor Memorial Veterans Benefit, Fremont. The event will feature a poker run and putt-putt golf tournament. Registration will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Disabled American Veterans Joseph C.H. Bales Chapter 18, 137 N. D St., in Fremont. The putt-putt course closes at 5 p.m. Participants should turn in their cards and poker hands by 6 p.m. to the final site, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. There will be food, drinks and raffle drawings at Fremont Eagles Club, as well as a putt-putt for cash hole-in-one payout. Cost for the poker run is $15 per hand. There will be prizes for the top three hands. Registration for the putt-putt event is $25. There will be prizes for the top three scores. Combined registration for a poker hand and putt-putt is $35.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tech Tutoring, 1-3 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Library staff will be on hand to address your technology questions.

Girl Scouts Sprouts Festival, 4-6 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 401 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Open to all families, the festival will offer treats, engaging activities, and fun-themed booths that will give attendees a glimpse of what Girl Scouts is all about. Girls in kindergarten through 12th grade will receive a complimentary Girl Scout membership if they register at the event. Along with memberships, free tree sprouts will be given to the first 100 families. Contact Rana Forrest at rforrest@girlscoutsnebraska.org with any questions.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Dance Showcase, 7 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University campus, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. Tickets range from $12 to $15 and can be purchased by phone at 402-941-6399 or online at midlandu.booktix.com.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.

Fremont Midland Entertainment Series featuring Sons of the Pioneers, 7 p.m., Fremont Middle School, 540 Johnson Road, Fremont. FMES members are admitted free. Individual tickets for non-members are $20 and may be purchased at the door.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Supper at the Fire Station, 5-7 p.m., Nickerson Fire & Rescue Station, 101 N. Maple St., Nickerson. Pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw and dessert will be served. The cost is $10 for ages 11 and over, $5 for ages 10 and under, and $5 for first responders.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

American Legion Post 20 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Parks and Recreation Board meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St. The meeting is open to the public.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.