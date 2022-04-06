Fremont-area calendar of events for April 7-9

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Midland University Private Dining Rooms, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Lego Club, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.

Grief support group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., third floor of Methodist Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza. The group is open to anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one – whether that is a spouse, parent, child or friend. Participants are asked to wear a mask and appropriately distance themselves while in the building. There is no charge to attend and refreshments will be provided. For more information or to register, call 402-727-3663.

WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, meeting, 6:30-8:15 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Candidates for Fremont City Council Ward 3 will be participating in a forum. The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Friday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Fremont Public Schools Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., Fremont High School’s Deja Brew Hallway. The event will celebrate the school’s robotics program. Those attending should enter through the auditorium doors on Lincoln Avenue.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. There will be stories, songs and a craft.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, chicken tenders, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Fried Pollock will be served along with coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, bread and a pickle. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for kids 12 and under. Desserts will be available for purchase by the auxiliary. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and a weekly split-the-pot contest.

Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., Woodcliff Community Center, 980 County Road W, south of Fremont. The fish fry is sponsored by the Woodcliff Veterans. The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for kids ages 5-10, and free for kids 4 and under. Takeout meals are available. There will be a cash bar.

Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., Scribner Volunteer Fire Department. Hand-breaded fish and chicken strips, homemade onion rings and more will be served. Dine-in, carry-outs, drive-thru and local delivery is available. Deliveries are encouraged to order by 6 p.m. by calling 402-664-3400 or 402-380-3389. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Live music by the Mark Vyhlidal Variety Trio will be performed from 6-9 p.m.

Fremont Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. Choose dine-in or carryout of haddock, shrimp or cheese pizza. Fish dinners come with baked beans, coleslaw and cornbread. Beverages are included with dine-in meals. The Catholic Daughters will have desserts available for purchase. Beer will be sold by the Bergan Booster Club. If you would like a carryout meal, drive south on Union Street up to the auditorium, and one of the Knights will take your order and payment, and return with your food. Fish and shrimp dinners are $12.

Pizza is available by the slice.

St. John the Evangelist Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 307 E. Meigs St., Valley. The fish dinners include shrimp, carp or Pollock with homemade coleslaw, bread and baked potato or chips. Assorted beverages and desserts are available. Macaroni and cheese is available on the kids menu. The cost is $13 for adults, $10 for seniors (age 60 and up), and $5 for kids. For takeout meals, call 402-359-5217.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

North Bend Knights of Columbus Council 3736 Lenten Fish Fry, 5:45-8 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, 811 Locust St., North Bend. The fish fry features all-you-can-eat haddock fish and grilled cheese sandwiches. Sides include vegetarian baked beans, southwest or regular macaroni and cheese, fried potato rounds, coleslaw and marbled rye bread. Gluten-free fish is available upon request. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and adult beverages. The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for ages 7-13, and $34 for families.

Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The menu includes fried fish, spicy fish, baked fish, fries, one choice of dessert, soda or water. Chicken strips will be available for those who don’t like fish. The cost is $15. Carryout meals are available. It is recommended you call 402-721-6112 about 15 minutes prior to pick up.

Fremont Bull Riding Classic, 7 p.m., Christensen Field’s heated indoor arena, 1710 W. 16th St., Fremont. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Cavander’s Mutton Bustin’ Classic will start at 6:15 p.m. Little cowboy and cowgirls ages 4-8 and under 50 pounds are invited to participate. There are only 30 spots available each night. Registration will start when the gates open. The bull riding will start at 7 p.m. A rodeo dance will follow the bull riding event at 9 p.m. in the main arena. Friday night’s dance will feature 4 on the Floor. Adult tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. Tickets for children ages 12 and under are $1 with an adult. Those who purchase a two-night adult ticket can save $5 per night. Advance tickets can be purchased at Hy-Vee and Tractor Supply Co. in Fremont, Cavender’s Western Outfitter in Omaha or online at bullridingclassic.com.

Live music by Down Memory Lane band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Spruce up the Park Day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dead Timber State Park, near Scribner. Volunteers are needed to help pick up fallen branches and other simple tasks. Volunteers are asked to bring gloves, pick-up trailers, yard work tools and any other tools they may have. Volunteers should meet at the double bench at the camp ground for instructions and to sign a release form. Due to liability, no chainsaws, weed eaters or ATVs. If you are helping, there is no need for a park permit that day only. Anyone with questions can call 402-727-2922.

Adventure Time Easter Party, 10 a.m. to noon, Ruff House Family Entertainment Center, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Reservations are required. The cost is $7 per child, ages 6 and under, to play for up to two hours and participate in the Easter craft and coloring contest. There is no cost to only attend the egg hunt. Jump socks are required and can be purchased for $3 a pair if needed. One parent may participate with each child for free. Waivers for the children and parents must be completed.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Knights of Columbus Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 10:30 a.m., Archbishop Bergan Elementary School, 1515 N. Johnson Rd., Fremont. There will be separate areas with plastic eggs filled for four different age groups of kids. All are welcome. The Easter Bunny will attend and will be “photo ready.”

13th Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. All children from infants through the sixth grade are welcome to participate. The egg hunt, which will feature thousands of treat-filled eggs and prizes, will start at 11 a.m. sharp when the church bell rings.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

All-ages Easter Egg Hunt, 12:15 p.m., Ruff House Family Entertainment Center, Fremont. The free egg hunt will include one golden egg that could contain a birthday party or a membership. Registration is required.

Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Dodge County Fairgrounds, Scribner. The egg hunt, sponsored by the Scribner-Snyder PTA, is for ages 0 to 12.

Izaak Walton’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 1-3 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Kids are invited to look for eggs filled with non-chocolate candy. The Easter Bunny will be available for you to take photos with your phone. This event is free and open to the public.

Pathfinder Chorus presents A Night at the Movies, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. The chorus will sing movie songs from the 1950s to the 2000s. All seats are general admission. Tickets are $20. To purchase tickets, go to pathfinderchorus.org or call Lee Cavner at 402-720-8253 or Jim Lindgren at 402-720-4805.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Kids Night Out Easter Party, 5:30-9 p.m., Ruff House Family Entertainment Center, Fremont. Kids Night Out is an event for children 4 and older. An Easter egg glow hunt will be included for each registered participant. Children will be able to enjoy the jump zone, wipeout, battle zone, play zone and toddler zone. Children also may choose to participate in dodge ball, basketball and playground tag.

Fremont Bull Riding Classic, 7 p.m., Christensen Field’s heated indoor arena, 1710 W. 16th St., Fremont. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Cavander’s Mutton Bustin’ Classic will start at 6:15 p.m. Little cowboy and cowgirls ages 4-8 and under 50 pounds are invited to participate. There are only 30 spots available each night. Registration will start when the gates open. The bull riding will start at 7 p.m. A rodeo dance will follow the bull riding event at 9 p.m. in the main arena. Saturday night’s dance will feature Dylan Bloom with special guest Luke Mills. Adult tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. Tickets for children ages 12 and under are $1 with an adult. Those who purchase a two-night adult ticket can save $5 per night. Advance tickets can be purchased at Hy-Vee and Tractor Supply Co. in Fremont, Cavender’s Western Outfitter in Omaha or online at bullridingclassic.com.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

