Friday

Fremont Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast, 6:30-8 a.m., Midland University’s Wikert Event Center, Fremont. The guest speaker will be Clayton Anderson. Tickets are $25 each or $200 for a table of eight. Tickets are available at fremontne.org.

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

First Friday Cinnamon Roll Event, 9-10 a.m., Nye Square Café, 655 W. 23rd St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to come inside for cinnamon rolls and coffee. Guests can enter through the main entrance.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Eggstravaganza, 10 a.m., Fremont Mall, 860 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Storytime with the Easter Bunny will begin at 10 a.m. Following storytime, there will be an Easter egg hunt inside the mall and a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny. All ages are welcome. Egg hunt participants are asked to bring their own basket.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Izaak Walton Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Fried Pollock (regular or spicy), baked fish, chicken strips, coleslaw, fries, bread and dessert will be served along with a soda or water. The cost is $10 (cash or check only). Anyone wishing to become an Izaak Walton member may talk to any member at the dinner.

Fremont Antique Car Club meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.

Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome. The cover charge is $3.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Party in the Park, 9 a.m. to noon, Trinity Early Childhood Center, 250 N. C St., Fremont. The free event is sponsored by the Fremont Family Coalition. It will include food trucks, games and prizes.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Eggstravaganza, 10-11:30 a.m., StoneBridge Fremont, 1041 N. Nye Ave., Fremont. There will be bounce houses, face painters, Peter the Juggler, a balloon artist, doughnuts, cotton candy and egg hunts. StoneBridge Kids Ministry will provide the egg-collection bags. The staggered egg hunts will begin at 11 a.m. on the west lawn. The egg hunt for ages 0 to 3 years will begin at 11 a.m. Parents are welcome in the fenced-in area. The egg hunts for ages 4 to 7 years and 8 to 12 years will begin at 11:10 a.m. and 11:20 a.m., respectively. Only kids will be allowed in the fenced-in area for these egg hunts.

Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Timbercrest Park, Yutan. The egg hunt will be sponsored by The Gathering Place.

Knights of Columbus Easter Egg Hunt, 10:30 a.m., outside of Bergan Elementary School, 1515 N. Johnson Rd., Fremont. There will be separate areas with plastic eggs filled with candy for four different age groups of kids. All are welcome. Kids should bring their baskets. The Easter Bunny will be onsite for photos and high-fives.

North Bend Fire Department’s 3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m., North Bend City Park. Free registration begins at 10:40 a.m. at the elementary school parking lot. The age groups will be: 0-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. Kids are asked to bring their own baskets. There will be many prizes and over 1,000 eggs will be hidden. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided following the hunt.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Scribner-Snyder PTA Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Dodge County Fairgrounds, Scribner. The egg hunt with prizes is for ages 0 to 12. Kids are asked to bring their own baskets. The Easter Bunny also will be stopping by the event.

Wahoo’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Wahoo High School’s football stadium. This year’s hunt will feature a new activity – an adult egg hunt. There will also be separate areas for 2 years and under, 3-5 year olds, 6-7 year olds and 8-10 year olds, with staggered start times. Of the thousands of candy-filled eggs that will be scattered on the turf, there are some that contain tickets for special prizes. The Easter Bunny will be on hand for photos and hugs. Bring your own basket or sack to gather eggs and arrive early to allow for parking and walking to the football field.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Snyder Firemen’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Snyder Firemen’s Park. If it is too cold or raining, the egg hunt will be moved indoors to the Snyder Firemen’s Ballroom.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.