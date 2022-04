Fremont-area calendar of events for April 9-11

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Spruce up the Park Day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dead Timber State Park, near Scribner. Volunteers are needed to help pick up fallen branches and other simple tasks. Volunteers are asked to bring gloves, pick-up trailers, yard work tools and any other tools they may have. Volunteers should meet at the double bench at the camp ground for instructions and to sign a release form. Due to liability, no chainsaws, weed eaters or ATVs. If you are helping, there is no need for a park permit that day only. Anyone with questions can call 402-727-2922.

Adventure Time Easter Party, 10 a.m. to noon, Ruff House Family Entertainment Center, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Reservations are required. The cost is $7 per child, ages 6 and under, to play for up to two hours and participate in the Easter craft and coloring contest. There is no cost to only attend the egg hunt. Jump socks are required and can be purchased for $3 a pair if needed. One parent may participate with each child for free. Waivers for the children and parents must be completed.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Knights of Columbus Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 10:30 a.m., Archbishop Bergan Elementary School, 1515 N. Johnson Rd., Fremont. There will be separate areas with plastic eggs filled for four different age groups of kids. All are welcome. The Easter Bunny will attend and will be “photo ready.”

13th Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. All children from infants through the sixth grade are welcome to participate. The egg hunt, which will feature thousands of treat-filled eggs and prizes, will start at 11 a.m. sharp when the church bell rings.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

All-ages Easter Egg Hunt, 12:15 p.m., Ruff House Family Entertainment Center, Fremont. The free egg hunt will include one golden egg that could contain a birthday party or a membership. Registration is required.

Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Dodge County Fairgrounds, Scribner. The egg hunt, sponsored by the Scribner-Snyder PTA, is for ages 0 to 12.

Izaak Walton’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 1-3 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Kids are invited to look for eggs filled with non-chocolate candy. The Easter Bunny will be available for you to take photos with your phone. This event is free and open to the public.

Pathfinder Chorus presents A Night at the Movies, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. The chorus will sing movie songs from the 1950s to the 2000s. All seats are general admission. Tickets are $20. To purchase tickets, go to pathfinderchorus.org or call Lee Cavner at 402-720-8253 or Jim Lindgren at 402-720-4805.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Kids Night Out Easter Party, 5:30-9 p.m., Ruff House Family Entertainment Center, Fremont. Kids Night Out is an event for children 4 and older. An Easter egg glow hunt will be included for each registered participant. Children will be able to enjoy the jump zone, wipeout, battle zone, play zone and toddler zone. Children also may choose to participate in dodge ball, basketball and playground tag.

Fremont Bull Riding Classic, 7 p.m., Christensen Field’s heated indoor arena, 1710 W. 16th St., Fremont. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Cavander’s Mutton Bustin’ Classic will start at 6:15 p.m. Little cowboy and cowgirls ages 4-8 and under 50 pounds are invited to participate. There are only 30 spots available each night. Registration will start when the gates open. The bull riding will start at 7 p.m. A rodeo dance will follow the bull riding event at 9 p.m. in the main arena. Saturday night’s dance will feature Dylan Bloom with special guest Luke Mills. Adult tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. Tickets for children ages 12 and under are $1 with an adult. Those who purchase a two-night adult ticket can save $5 per night. Advance tickets can be purchased at Hy-Vee and Tractor Supply Co. in Fremont, Cavender’s Western Outfitter in Omaha or online at bullridingclassic.com.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

All-ages Easter Egg Hunt, 12:15 p.m., Ruff House Family Entertainment Center, Fremont. The free egg hunt will include one golden egg that could contain a birthday party or a membership. Registration is required.

Easter Family Fun Day, 2-4 p.m., Camp Fontanelle. Egg hunts will be at 2:30 p.m. for toddler and preschool age children, 3:15 p.m. for toddler through grade school and 4 p.m. for all ages. The camp’s zipline also will be open. Half-price zipline rides will be $5. Families also can take a hike on the trails, tour camp facilities and learn about summer camp. The event will take place rain or shine.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Digital Drop-In, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Drop in at your convenience. No appointment is necessary.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Fremont Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., Main Street Education and Administration Building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Author visit with Micheal Dwyer, 7-8 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Dwyer will be presenting his book, “Simple Truths/Complicated Lies: Live, Love, Leadership and Leaving a Legacy.”

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

