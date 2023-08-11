Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Cuming County Fair, West Point. Events will include the swine show, rabbit show, carnival, poultry show, magic by Jay Mattioli, Wildlife Encounters performances, virtual reality game truck, pony rides, appearance by Colors da Clown, West Point Dance Company performance, baseball tournament, 4-H shooting sports archery match, Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pulling Association, and 4-H style revue.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Fremont DQ Days, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Masonic Park, east of 23rd and Broad streets, Fremont. Inflatables will be set up in the park. A concert featuring Omaha band Red Delicious will take place from 7-10 p.m. The band plays classic rock, country and modern hits.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, french fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Beer Barrel Days, Prague. Activities will include a beer garden, burger bash, live music by Randy Vavra, stein holding, live music by Route SixSix, and auction of VIP area for 2024.

Nelson Produce Farm Pizza & Pie Night, 4-9 p.m., Nelson Produce Farm, 10505 N. 234th St., Valley. The evening will feature homemade oven-fried pizza made with local ingredients, and live music by local artists. There also will be home-baked pies topped with tractor-churned ice cream. Guests can watch the farm’s 1931 John Deere General P tractor as it churns the ice cream right in front of them. Admission is $20. Kids 3 and under will be admitted free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Valley Days, Valley. Activities on Spruce Street will include a DC West alumni basketball tournament, beer garden, food trucks, Backyard BBQ People’s Choice, and live music by Traynr Band.

Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

Beer Barrel Days, Prague. Activities will include an adult and youth fishing tournament at Czechland Lake, 11th Annual Run to Rescue, beer garden, live music by Addie Hejl Band, bloody mary bar, Czech Heritage Celebration, live music by Prague Czech Brass Band, kiddie parade, horseshoe tournament, watermelon feed, face painting, Bohemian water fight, barnyard pedal pull, Czech dancers performance, ice cream social, parade, live music by Barry Boyce, Bohemian Mule, cornhole tournament, Mass at St. John’s Church, Saturday night supper by Saunders County Livestock Association, and live music by Side Hussle.

Valley Days, Valley. Activities at the city park and on Spruce Street will include a DC West alumni basketball tournament, St. Mark’s pancake breakfast (Veterans Club), parade, Victory Masonic Lodge 310 lunch, Wildlife Encounters presentations, ice cream social and museum presentation, bounce houses and kids activities, pony rides and petting zoo, beer garden, cornhole tournament, free swimming, food trucks, teen pool party, live music by Trent Brown, and a fireworks display.

Cuming County Fair, West Point. Events will include a sand volleyball tournament, beef show, 4-H shooting sports BB and air riffle match, baseball tournament, carnival, Tough Truck competition, magic of Jay Mattioli, mutton bustin’ (register at 1:30 p.m.), Wildlife Encounters presentations, virtual reality game truck, West Point Dance Company performance, pony rides, bull riding, teen dance, and concert featuring Thomas Mac and Warrant.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Watermelon Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nelson Produce Farm, 10505 N. 234th St., Valley. A watermelon buffet will highlight all the varieties of watermelon raised by Nelson Produce Farm, including the farm’s favorite Black Diamond and Sunburst, a yellow meat watermelon. Unique toppings will be offered. There also will be a seed-spitting contest and rides on the watermelon bus. Admission is $20 at the gate or $15 online at nelsonproducefarm.com/watermelonfestival. Children 3 and under will be admitted free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

All Mopar Show and Shine, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Gene Steffy Auto Group, 2545 E. 23rd Ave. S., Fremont. Everyone is invited to see a variety of old and new Mopar vehicles. There also will be food, drinks and prizes. Admission is free.

Fremont DQ Days, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Masonic Park, east of 23rd and Broad streets, Fremont. Inflatables will be set up in the park and free face painting will be offered for kids. There will be a dunk tank for charity featuring community individuals. Down Memory Lane will perform from 5-9 p.m. This group plays classic hits and a little country music.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Beer Barrel Days, Prague. Activities will include breakfast at Prague Fire Hall, Mass at St. John’s Church, beer garden, American Legion 254 Auxiliary lunch and root beer floats, 12th annual car show, beer garden, bingo, bake sale/nacho bar, bounces houses, wine and beer tasting festival, live music by Jessica & Co., and live music by Angie Kriz & the Polka Toons.

Cuming County Fair, West Point. Events will include the open class horse show, worship service, horseshoe tournament, Wildlife Encounters presentations, carnival, demo derby, open class beef show, polka dance, magic of Jay Mattioli, baseball tournament finals, turtle races, watermelon feed, virtual reality game truck, family farm awards, and parade.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Watermelon Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nelson Produce Farm, 10505 N. 234th St., Valley. Admission is $20 at the gate or $15 online at nelsonproducefarm.com/watermelonfestival. Children 3 and under will be admitted free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont DQ Days, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Masonic Park, east of 23rd and Broad streets, Fremont. Inflatables will be set up in the park. There will be a drunk tank for charity featuring community individuals. Face painting will be offered from 1-5 p.m. Solo artist Patrick Conrad from Council Bluffs, Iowa, who sings a variety of music, will perform from 2-6 p.m.

Valley Days, Valley. Activities on Spruce Street will include a car show, craft and vendor show, concessions by Boy Scout Troop 344, pedal tractor pull, EVAPA antique tractor drive, museum open, live music by Woody at Spruce Street Tavern, and a doggy dip at the city pool.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.