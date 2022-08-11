Fremont-area calendar of events for Aug. 12-14

Friday

100th Annual Cuming County Fair, West Point. Events will include the swine show, rabbit show, carnival, Wildlife Encounters shows, Flying Debris shows, poultry show, appearance by Colors da Clown, baseball tournament, 4-H shooting sports match-archery, Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling Association, and public style revue.

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings, and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Beer Barrel Days, Prague. Events will include a beer garden, burger bash, commemorative glass sale, live music by Larry Musilek, cornhole tournament, stein holding, and live music by Route SixSix Band.

Valley Days, Valley. Activities will include an all-school reunion, beer garden, food trucks, John Denver tribute with Dustin West, Backyard BBQ People’s Choice, and music by Traynr Band.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

Beer Barrel Days, Prague. Events will include an adult and youth fishing tournament, Run to Rescue, beer garden, live music by Randy Vavra, Bloody Mary bar, kolache grand championship, Czech Heritage Celebration, live music by Prague Czech Brass Band, Czech dancers performances, kiddie parade, horseshoe tournament, watermelon feed, face painting, Bohemian water fights, barnyard pedal pull, ice cream social, parade, live music by Barry Boyce, Bohemian Mule Bar, Mass, supper, and live music by Silas Creek.

Valley Days, Valley. Events will include a pancake breakfast, softball scrimmage, 1,500-meter fun run/walk, parade, lunch, ice cream social and museum open, bounce houses and kids activities, Wildlife Encounters show, pony rides and petting zoo, dunk tank, free swimming, free ice cream, beer garden, Valley Fire fundraiser softball game, food trucks, VHS Class of 1972 reunion (Farmer Brown’s), teen dance, music by Tanner Sovereign, music by One2Go, and fireworks.

100th Annual Cuming County Fair, West Point. Events will include a sand volleyball tournament, beef show, shooting sports match, carnival, Tough Truck competition, Wildlife Encounters shows, Flying Debris shows, VR Game Truck Nebraska, music by Triple S polka band, baseball tournament, appearance by Colors da Clown, mutton bustin’, West Point Dance Company performance, pony rides, bull riding, teen dance, live music by Cooper Alan and 38 Special, and fireworks.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Washington County Bike Rodeo, 9-11 a.m., Eagle Street, between Second and Third streets, Arlington. The event is being sponsored by Three Rivers Public Health Department. Bring your bike to participate in the bike safety obstacle course. Helmets will be available for children who need them. All ages are welcome.

All Mopar Show and Shine, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Gene Steffy Auto Group, 2545 E. 23rd Ave. S., Fremont. The event will include food, drinks and prizes.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be karaoke with Curtis at 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Beer Barrel Days, Prague. Events will include breakfast at Prague Fire Hall, Mass, beer garden, 11th Annual Mitchell Ostry Memorial Car Show, bingo, bounce houses, wine and beer tasting festival, live music by Jessica & Co., and live music by Angie Kriz and the Polka Toons.

100th Annual Cuming County Fair, West Point. Events will include the horse show, worship service, horseshoe tournament, Wildlife Encounters shows, carnival, demolition derby, beef show, music by Malek’s Fisherman Band, Flying Debris shows, VR Game Truck Nebraska, baseball tournament finals, turtle/frog races, watermelon feed, family farm awards, and parade.

Valley Days, Valley. Events will include the car show, craft and vendor show, concessions by Boy Scout Troop 344, pedal tractor pull, EVAPA antique tractor drive, museum open, music by Woody, and doggy dip at the city pool.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Morse Bluff American Legion Post 340 68th Annual Chicken Barbecue, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Morse Bluff American Legion Post 20. Outdoor seating, carryout meals and a drive-thru will be available. There also will be entertainment and a raffle drawing at 2 p.m.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A karaoke contest will take place from 1-4 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series featuring the Travis Anderson Trio, 7 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre, Fremont High School, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Season tickets are $60 per person. Tickets for individual shows cost $20 per person. Memberships and individual tickets can be purchased online at fmesconcerts.org using a credit card. Memberships also can be purchased at the season’s first and second shows. Individual tickets can be purchased on the night of a particular show.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.