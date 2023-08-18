Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Fremont Omega Apartments Ribbon Cutting, 2550 N. Nye Ave., Fremont. A tour and light refreshments will be provided. RSVP to megan@hoppedevelopment.com.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included. This week’s storytime will be star themed.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu includes catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, french fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Live music by Shifting Gears, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

14th Annual Nazarene Nationals Car Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Rd., Fremont. Cars, trucks and motorcycles are all welcome. There also will be barnyard pedal pulls. A raffle will be held for a retro Tri-Five 1955 Chevy steel metal pedal car. Proceeds from the raffle will be donated to Life Choices.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Walmart Wellness Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Walmart Pharmacy, Fremont. Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as reduced-cost immunizations such as flu, HPV, tetanus, hepatitis and more. There is no cost to patients for COVID-19 vaccines. The event also will provide wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Line dance lessons will be offered at 6:30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Latino Fest Beer Garden, 8 p.m., to 2 a.m., upper level of downtown parking garage, 400 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The event, which is being presented by Los Mezcales Ortiz and Lakeshore Marina, will include tacos, drinks and live music. Tickets are $20. Presale tickets are available at Los Mezcales Ortiz, Lakeshore Marina, Epicentro and Tienda Mexicana Guerrero.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Rotary Fly-In Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St., Fremont. Breakfast will be served in the east hangar near the old airport terminal. The meal includes pancakes, sausage, coffee or orange juice. Cost is $6 per ticket. Children ages 5 and younger get in for free. Tickets may be purchased at the event or from any Fremont Rotary Club member. Meal tickets also may be bought in advance by calling 402-212-3963. In addition, $5 raffle tickets will be sold for Husker football games. Pilots fly in from various places and with different types of aircraft for the breakfast. Face painting will be available for kids who attend. A clown will be onsite and someone will make balloon animals for children. Funds raised via the event goes for youth scholarships.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Festival of Joy, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. The festival will include a variety of food booths, over 20 kids games, face painting, giant bubbles, Kids Art Corner, silent auction, bake sale, entertainment on an outdoor stage, 10-minute Gospel reflections inside the church, and a fundraising raffle.

American Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Nickerson Fire Hall, Nickerson. All blood types are needed. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.