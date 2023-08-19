Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

14th Annual Nazarene Nationals Car Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Rd., Fremont. Cars, trucks and motorcycles are all welcome. There also will be barnyard pedal pulls. A raffle will be held for a retro Tri-Five 1955 Chevy steel metal pedal car. Proceeds from the raffle will be donated to Life Choices.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Walmart Wellness Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Walmart Pharmacy, Fremont. Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as reduced-cost immunizations such as flu, HPV, tetanus, hepatitis and more. There is no cost to patients for COVID-19 vaccines. The event also will provide wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Line dance lessons will be offered at 6:30 p.m.

Fremont High School FCCLA Car Wash, 1-4 p.m., AutoZone, 23rd and Clarkson streets, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Rotary Fly-In Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St., Fremont. Breakfast will be served in the east hangar near the old airport terminal. The meal includes pancakes, sausage, coffee or orange juice. Cost is $6 per ticket. Children ages 5 and younger get in for free. Tickets may be purchased at the event or from any Fremont Rotary Club member. Meal tickets also may be bought in advance by calling 402-212-3963. In addition, $5 raffle tickets will be sold for Husker football games. Pilots fly in from various places and with different types of aircraft for the breakfast. Face painting will be available for kids who attend. A clown will be onsite and someone will make balloon animals for children. Funds raised via the event goes for youth scholarships.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Festival of Joy, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. The festival will include a variety of food booths, over 20 kids games, face painting, giant bubbles, Kids Art Corner, silent auction, bake sale, entertainment on an outdoor stage, 10-minute Gospel reflections inside the church, and a fundraising raffle.

American Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Nickerson Fire Hall, Nickerson. All blood types are needed. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call 531-281-9288.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Fremont Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, second floor, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Keene Memorial Library Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, second floor, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.