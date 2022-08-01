Fremont-area calendar of events for Aug. 2-4

Tuesday

Washington County Fair, Arlington. Events will include the dog show, hog show, cat show, companion animal show, round robin show, pie parlor, Cattlemen’s beef sandwich dinner, tractor pull, wine tasting, and DJ music.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Letters to the Churches of Revelation, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Supportive Singles, 11:30 a.m., Arby’s, 2040 N. Bell St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Steps of Freedom meeting, 1 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Men’s and Women’s Bible Study, 6 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

National Night Out, 6-7:30 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The family-friendly event, hosted by the Fremont Kiwanis Club, will feature games and other fun activities; an opportunity to meet Fremont Police officers, firefighters, Dodge County Sheriff deputies and members of the Nebraska State Patrol; and a chance to visit with friends, neighbors and community members.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Sons of the American Legion meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.

Wednesday

Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Events will include coffee and rolls, culinary challenge contest, hamburger/hot dog lunch, ATV driving contest, poultry show, beer garden, fair foundation barbecue, and rocket launch competition.

Washington County Fair, Arlington. Events will include the pie parlor, 4-H livestock auction, demolition derby, and live music by Lemon Fresh Day.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Men’s Bible Study, 1 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Eagles Auxiliary pork tenderloin meal, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.

Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Thursday

Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Events will include coffee and rolls, sheep show and goat show, bucket calf interviews, Nebraska State Patrol seat belt demonstrations, kidZone activities, dairy cattle show, bucket calf show, beer garden, baseball games, carnival, public fashion review, Backyard Gardening with Kathleen Cue, Bush Truck & Tractor Pull.

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Midland University Private Dining Rooms, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

Night Swim, 1-10 p.m., Scribner Pool, Scribner. Enjoy the last day the pool will be open this summer.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Back to School Night, 5-7 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Public Schools. The middle school/high school activities will take place from 5-7 p.m. in the gym. Elementary students whose last names begin with A-J should attend from 5-6 p.m. while students whose last names begin with K-Z should attend from 6-7 p.m. Scouty’s Shaved Ice will be attending Back to School Night. A portion of all sales will benefit the Cedar Bluffs PTO.

Keene Memorial Library’s Lego Club, 4-5 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.

Cruise In to John C. Fremont Park, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring the weekly cruise in through Sept. 29. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, ‘50s finned cars or antiques – are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and join their fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation while admiring the vehicles. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Classics With a Cause featuring “Clueless,” dusk (about 8:45 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Each week a sponsor provides free admission to a classic movie at the drive-in. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office and online. Each week’s collected donations will go to directly benefit a local charitable cause. In conjunction with a classic movie, the theater also is hosting a weekly Hot Rod & Classic Car Cruise Night. Special discounts for concession items will be awarded to patrons who arrive in a classic or specialty vehicle.