Fremont-area calendar of events for Aug. 21-23

Sunday

Fremont Rotary Club’s Fly-in Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St. Boy Scout Troop 104 will be serving pancakes, sausages, juice and coffee. Tickets are $5 and are available from any local Rotarian or by calling 402-212-3963. The event also will include planes and classic cars on display, tours of LifeNet helicopter, and face painting and balloons. All proceeds will be used to fund area youth activities.