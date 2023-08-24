Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Big Red Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Lunch will served from 11 a.m. to noon. Sean Callahan will be the speaker at noon. Cost is $25 which covers the meal, one non-alcoholic drink and the speaker.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Keene Memorial Library Lego Club, 4-5 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Area Car Club Cruise-In, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Drivers attending the cruise-in should enter from the north at 10th Street and Park Avenue, and drive between the buildings to the park.

Pioneer Amateur Radio Club, 6 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. meeting, Dodge County Building, 935 Schneider Street, Fremont.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Classics with a Cause featuring “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990),” dusk (about 8:20 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., near Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Free admission is being provided by P&L Automotive. Donations will be collected for Transplant Games – Team Nebraska.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included. This week’s storytime is about making friends.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, french fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Fremont Hispanic Festival, 5-9 p.m., John C. Fremont Park. There will be informational booths by nonprofit groups and a few boutique booths. Thirteen vendors will sell a wide variety of Hispanic foods. There also will be a funnel cake truck. At 6 p.m., Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg will crown a festival queen, princess and little princess. After the coronation, Daniel Martinez, a Flamenco-style guitarist, will provide music until 9 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Live music by Waco City, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Fremont Hispanic Festival, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., John C. Fremont Park. Vendor booths will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. A parade will take place from 1-2 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Fremont. After the parade, performances are planned on a stage in the park. Performances include: a Mariachi group; Danza Tlacololeros dance group; Sangre Azteca, Mexican dancers; and Marimba; and then a disc jockey will play from 7-9 p.m.

Waterloo Days, Waterloo. The two-day celebration will include 5k and 1-mile races, barbecue competition, food trucks, vendor fair, beer garden, cornhole tournament, poker run, and live music by Chad Lee, KC Cameron, Kali Indiana and Secret Weapon.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Bark in the Park, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Clemmons Park, 19th Street and Luther Road, Fremont. The public is invited to bring the whole family—along with their four-legged friends—to the fifth annual event. The event will include raffles, games and concessions. A sloppy joe, chips, cookie and water meal will be sold for $8. A variety of vendor booths will be onsite.

Kick’n It in the Stix, noon, Washington County Fairgrounds, Arlington. The HeadLiners Car Club will be hosting its 5th Annual Vintage Motor Fair. The fair is now open to all years. There will be special parking for vehicles 1985 and older. Registration is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The entry fee is $20 per vehicle. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the show begins at noon. Admission is free for spectators. The event also will include food trucks, mini bike races, a pinup contest, vendors, attractions, club pick trophies, auctions and live music.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include steaks and shrimp, wings, chicken tenders and appetizers. The Brits will be playing from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Hooper Fire & Rescue 125th Celebration, Hooper. Afternoon events at the station will include fire truck rides from 1-2 p.m., kiddie water fights from 2-3 p.m., and a station open house from 3-4 p.m. In the evening, there will be live music by the Francis Brothers from 8 p.m. to midnight in Hooper Park. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Admission is $10. There also will be a beer garden and a food truck available at the park. The rain location is Hooper Auditorium.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

2023 Beer Garden Fest, 7 p.m., to 2 a.m., Reinita Restaurant, 343 N. Main St., Fremont. There will be games, music by DJ Fanatic, cold beer, food and a performance by Sonora Dinamita. Advance tickets are $15. Tickets the day of the event will be $20.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.