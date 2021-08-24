Fremont-area calendar of events for Aug. 25-27

Metal and Electronics Recycling Event, 5:30-7 p.m., Ilgenfritz parking lot, Fourth Street and Park Avenue, downtown Fremont. Enter on Fourth Street. There will be one lane designated for metal recycling only. There will be a second lane for metal and electronics recycling or electronics recycling only. Recycling feeds will be applied to the following electronics: TVs and CRT monitors, alkaline batteries, microwaves, large wood items, large exercise equipment, floor printers, copiers and plotters.