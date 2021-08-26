Fremont-area calendar of events for Aug. 27-29

Thinking Money for Kids exhibit kick-off event, 10 a.m., Blair Public Library and Technology Center. The 1,000-square-foot exhibit will be on display through Sept. 18. This is a multimedia, interactive exhibit using games and activities with a fun storyline to help children understand what money is, its function in society, money choices, and money values.

Kick’n It in the Stix, 11 a.m., Washington County Fairgrounds, Arlington. The 3rd annual vintage motor fair is sponsored by The Headliners Car Club. The car show is for 1985 and older autos and motorcycles only. The entry fee is $20 for autos and $10 for motorcycles. Admission to the fair is free to the public. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the show starts at noon. The event also will include food trucks, mini bike races, vendors and swap meet, pin-up contest, attractions, live music, auction and raffle items.