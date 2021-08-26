Fremont-area calendar of events for Aug. 27-29

Friday
Bargains For You On 92, over 30 towns along Nebraska Highway 92. Bargains For You is organized similar to city-wide garage sales, but includes over 30 towns. In addition to garage sales, vendors can also include antique dealers, direct sale vendors, re-furbishers, crafters, bake sales, club or organization fundraisers, brick-and-mortar stores, food trucks and junkers.
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 2166 Pine St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp and burgers. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
#SheIsFearless, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
Bargains For You On 92, over 30 towns along Nebraska Highway 92. Bargains For You is organized similar to city-wide garage sales, but includes over 30 towns. In addition to garage sales, vendors can also include antique dealers, direct sale vendors, re-furbishers, crafters, bake sales, club or organization fundraisers, brick-and-mortar stores, food trucks and junkers.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Thinking Money for Kids exhibit kick-off event, 10 a.m., Blair Public Library and Technology Center. The 1,000-square-foot exhibit will be on display through Sept. 18. This is a multimedia, interactive exhibit using games and activities with a fun storyline to help children understand what money is, its function in society, money choices, and money values.
Kick’n It in the Stix, 11 a.m., Washington County Fairgrounds, Arlington. The 3rd annual vintage motor fair is sponsored by The Headliners Car Club. The car show is for 1985 and older autos and motorcycles only. The entry fee is $20 for autos and $10 for motorcycles. Admission to the fair is free to the public. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the show starts at noon. The event also will include food trucks, mini bike races, vendors and swap meet, pin-up contest, attractions, live music, auction and raffle items.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may close early or stay open later depending on business. A Husker game day tailgate will begin at 11 a.m., prior to kickoff at noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may close early or stay open later depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.