Thursday

Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Events will include coffee and rolls provided by North Bend FFA Alumni, sheep and goat shows, bucket calf interviews, KidZone, dairy cattle show, bucket calf show, baseball games, 4-H public fashion review, backyard gardening with Ian Peterson, and Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull.

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Midland University Private Dining Rooms, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Keene Memorial Library Lego Club, 4 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont

Fremont Area Car Club Cruise-In, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Drivers attending the cruise-in should enter from the north at 10th Street and Park Avenue, and drive between the buildings to the park.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Car Movie Cruise Night featuring “The World’s Fastest Indian,” dusk (about 8:50 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., near Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, courtesy of Museum of American Speed.

Friday

Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Events will include coffee and rolls provided by the Scribner Chamber; swine show; KidZone; companion animal show; dog show; 4-H livestock judging contest; baseball games, bingo; performance by the North Bend Community Band; concert featuring John Michael Montgomery, Adam Doleac and Dylan Bloom; and after party music in the beer garden featuring Silas Creek Band.

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

First Friday Cinnamon Rolls, 9-10 a.m., Nye Square Café, 655 W. 23rd St., Fremont. Everyone is invited inside the café to enjoy a free cinnamon roll and coffee.

New Teacher Welcome Coffee, 9-10 a.m., Fremont Public Schools East Meeting Room, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Storytime, 10 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included. This week’s theme is ladybugs.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, French fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

North Bend Area Community Band performance, 7 p.m., Exhibit Hall, Dodge County Fairgrounds, Scribner. The band is under the direction of Ryan Baldwin.

Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

“The Last Five Years,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at fremontoperahouse.org and at Wise Olde Owl, 516 N. Main St., in downtown Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Events will include Nebraska antique tractor power demonstrations; coffee and rolls provided by Gateway Realty and Glenn Martindale & Associates; beef show; KidZone; mud volleyball tournament; chain saw artist demonstrations; rabbit show; Three Rivers bicycle obstacle course; UNL Mobile Beef Lab; storytime; kiddie pedal pull; tractor rides; Vacha Karate demonstrations; watermelon feed by Scribner-Snyder Community School; face painting/balloon artist; American Legion barbecue; baseball games; wine and beer tasting; bingo; demolition derby and touch trucks; Pathfinder Chorus performance; and live music in the beer garden featuring The Francis Brothers.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Men of Integrity Prayer Breakfast, 8 a.m., Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Men of all ages are invited. The event includes fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s. The guest speaker will be Mike Bliss with Sports Barn Ministries.

Watermelon Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nelson Produce Farm, 10505 N. 234th St., Valley. A watermelon buffet will highlight all the varieties of watermelon raised by Nelson Produce Farm, including the farm’s favorite Black Diamond and Sunburst, a yellow meat watermelon. Unique toppings will be offered. There also will be a seed-spitting contest and rides on the watermelon bus. Admission is $20 at the gate or $15 online at nelsonproducefarm.com/watermelonfestival. Children 3 and under will be admitted free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Line dance lessons will be offered at 6:30 p.m.

Tractor Drive, noon, starting at American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Jeeps and UTVs also are welcome (no 4-wheelers allowed). Registration and a bloody mary bar will begin at 10 a.m. The entry fee for drivers is $25 with a meal or $20 without a meal. The entry fee for an additional rider is $15 with a meal or $10 without a meal. The drive will end at American Legion Post 158. A meal will be served and there will be a split-the-pot and raffle at the conclusion of the tractor drive. The meal is open to the public for $10.

Tim’s Backyard BBQ, 3-8 p.m., 1440 W. 12th St., Fremont. This event is a fundraiser for Tim Baker and his family to help pay for medical expenses. The meal will include a pulled pork sandwich with cole slaw and cornbread and soda or water for $10 a ticket. Another meal consisting of a hot dog on a bun, chips and soda or water will be $5 a ticket. There also will be a raffle with a variety of prizes and tables of items to be sold. Mexican street corn, homemade lemonade and goodie bags with kids toys will be sold. The public is invited.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

“The Last Five Years,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at fremontoperahouse.org and at Wise Olde Owl, 516 N. Main St., in downtown Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.