Saturday

Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Events will include Nebraska antique tractor power demonstrations; coffee and rolls provided by Gateway Realty and Glenn Martindale & Associates; beef show; KidZone; mud volleyball tournament; chain saw artist demonstrations; rabbit show; Three Rivers bicycle obstacle course; UNL Mobile Beef Lab; storytime; kiddie pedal pull; tractor rides; Vacha Karate demonstrations; watermelon feed by Scribner-Snyder Community School; face painting/balloon artist; American Legion barbecue; baseball games; wine and beer tasting; bingo; demolition derby and touch trucks; Pathfinder Chorus performance; and live music in the beer garden featuring The Francis Brothers.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Men of Integrity Prayer Breakfast, 8 a.m., Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Men of all ages are invited. The event includes fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s. The guest speaker will be Mike Bliss with Sports Barn Ministries.

Watermelon Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nelson Produce Farm, 10505 N. 234th St., Valley. A watermelon buffet will highlight all the varieties of watermelon raised by Nelson Produce Farm, including the farm’s favorite Black Diamond and Sunburst, a yellow meat watermelon. Unique toppings will be offered. There also will be a seed-spitting contest and rides on the watermelon bus. Admission is $20 at the gate or $15 online at nelsonproducefarm.com/watermelonfestival. Children 3 and under will be admitted free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Line dance lessons will be offered at 6:30 p.m.

Tractor Drive, noon, starting at American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Jeeps and UTVs also are welcome (no 4-wheelers allowed). Registration and a bloody mary bar will begin at 10 a.m. The entry fee for drivers is $25 with a meal or $20 without a meal. The entry fee for an additional rider is $15 with a meal or $10 without a meal. The drive will end at American Legion Post 158. A meal will be served and there will be a split-the-pot and raffle at the conclusion of the tractor drive. The meal is open to the public for $10.

Tim’s Backyard BBQ, 3-8 p.m., 1440 W. 12th St., Fremont. This event is a fundraiser for Tim Baker and his family to help pay for medical expenses. The meal will include a pulled pork sandwich with cole slaw and cornbread and soda or water for $10 a ticket. Another meal consisting of a hot dog on a bun, chips and soda or water will be $5 a ticket. There also will be a raffle with a variety of prizes and tables of items to be sold. Mexican street corn, homemade lemonade and goodie bags with kids toys will be sold. The public is invited.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

“The Last Five Years,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at fremontoperahouse.org and at Wise Olde Owl, 516 N. Main St., in downtown Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Events will include the Dodge County 4-H pancake feed; KidZone; chain saw artist demonstrations; community church service; Nebraska antique tractor power demonstrations; round robin showmanship; parade; bingo; Pioneer Farm Family and Grand Marshal awards; baseball finals; beer garden; Dodge County Cattleman Barbecue; KidZone animal auction; and Leo Lonnie Polka Band performance.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

“The Last Five Years,” 2 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at fremontoperahouse.org and at Wise Olde Owl, 516 N. Main St., in downtown Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

American Legion Post 20 meeting and Auxiliary meeting, 6 p.m., Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St., Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Fremont Parks and Recreation Board meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, second floor, 400 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.