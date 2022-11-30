Fremont-area calendar of events for Dec. 1-3

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Midland University Private Dining Rooms, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos, and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Roots to Wings ribbon cutting, 4-5 p.m., 220 N. Third St., Arlington. The ribbon cutting will be at 4:30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.

Storytime with Santa, 6:30 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to read stories with Santa and Mrs. Claus, snap some photos, have fun with crafts, and enjoy cookies.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Don Peterson & Associates Holiday Open House, 9-10 a.m., 100 E. Sixth St., Fremont. Everyone attending is asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the LifeHouse Food Pantry.

First Friday Cinnamon Roll event, 9-10 a.m., Nye Square, 655 W. 23rd St., Fremont. Anyone can drive through for a free cinnamon roll. Guests are asked to use the north entrance off of 23rd Street.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include wings, catfish, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, shrimp, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

2022 Christmas Kickoff, 4-8 p.m., Oakland. The event is being presented by Oakland-Craig High School and the Oakland Chamber. There will be business open houses from 4-7 p.m. Memories Café & Coffee House & Bakery will be serving from 4-7 p.m. The Oakland-Craig High School winter concert will take place from 7-8 p.m. After the concert, cookies and cider will be served at Eden Event Center, Gifts & Floral while Tilted Table will offer dinner and drink specials.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fish fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Fried fish, baked fish and chicken tenders will be offered. There will be a 50/50 raffle. Everyone is welcome.

Fremont Antique Car Club meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.

Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

78th Annual First Congregational Church Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., First Congregational Church, 1550 N. Broad St., Fremont. The event will feature local vendors offering holiday gifts and more, baked goods and lunch.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Men of Integrity Breakfast, 8 a.m., Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Men of all ages are invited for a time of fun, fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s.

St. Pat’s Women Christmas Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. Coffee and rolls will be served in the family room. There will be a bake sale and raffle in the narthex. A Christmas Shoppe and sloppy joe lunch will take place in Delaney Hall. Vendors will be located in Mary’s Room.

44th Annual Fremont Parks and Recreation Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Christensen Field, 1710 W. 16th St., Fremont. The craft show will feature 150 vendors. Admission is $1 which goes back to the senior programming at the Fremont Friendship Center. Children 10 and under will be admitted free.

30th Annual Cookie & Candy Boutique, 9-11 a.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. A large selection of cookies and candy will be sold for $8 per pound. Free coffee and cookies will be served, compliments of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Pictures with Santa, 1-5 p.m., Fremont Mall.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Village of Dodge Winter Festival, 6 p.m., Village Square, Vet’s Club and Fire Station, Dodge. The event will include a tree lighting, Santa visits and photos with Santa, soup supper, craft making, S’mores bar, cookie decorating, hot chocolate, nativity animals, sleigh rides, kiddie train rides and kettle corn. The soup supper will be served immediately after the tree lighting until 8 p.m.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.