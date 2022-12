Fremont-area calendar of events for Dec. 10-12

Saturday

Catholic Daughters’ Annual Cookie Walk, 8 a.m. to noon, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. Cookies will be packaged in wrapped plates of 4-6 cookies each; mix and match and pay by weight. Attendees can enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee plus cider and homemade cookie samples.

Trinity Cookie Walk, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1546 N. Luther Rd., Fremont. Attendees should use the east doors. Pick from a large variety of cookies and fill a container. The cookie walk is a fundraiser for the Trinity Youth Ministry.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Hometown Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mead Fire Hall, Mead. Handmade crafts, food and treats will be available.

Pancakes with Santa, 9-11:30 a.m., Twin Rivers YMCA, 6100 Twin Rivers Circle, Valley. Everyone is welcome to join in for pancakes and a visit with Santa Claus. The cost is $6 per plate. No registration is required.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Pet Pictures with Santa, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Fremont Mall. A $10 donation is requested. All proceeds will benefit FurEver Home Inc. All pets must be on a leash.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Steaks, shrimp, chicken strips and wings will be served. Hwy 6 (Classic Rock Covered) will be playing from 8 p.m. to midnight in the ballroom. The cover charge is $8. Everyone is welcome.

Pictures with Santa, 1-5 p.m., Fremont Mall.

Pathfinder Chorus Christmas Concert, 2 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. Freewill donations will be accepted and will benefit the Pathfinder Chorus.

Holiday Tour of Homes, 4-7 p.m., Fremont. The event is being presented by Digg Site Productions and The Empress Art House and Cinema. Everyone is welcome to take a tour of area homes displaying their holiday spirit. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at https://bit.ly/EmpressHoliday. Money raised will go towards the purchase and renovation of the Empress Theatre. Addresses of homes will be sent with the e-tickets. One of the featured homes is 1228 N. Nye Ave.

Pictures and Story Time with Santa Claus, 5-7 p.m., Midland University’s Luther Library. Everyone is invited for pictures and story time with Santa and his elves. Organizers can take the photo or bring your own camera and capture the memories. The event is free and open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Airboat Club soup and pie supper, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Airboat Club. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Attendees are asked to bring their own beverages. Everyone is invited to come and view the new canopy over the outside serving area.

Izaak Walton Family Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The menu will include chicken and biscuits or dumplings, mashed potatoes, salad, dessert, coffee, hot chocolate or juice. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. A paid meal includes 20 free games of bingo after dinner. Carryout meals are available by calling 402-721-6112 before arriving. Everyone is welcome to attend the dinner. Anyone with questions may call Kim at 402-721-6112.

“A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The production, directed by Lee Meyer, will feature local actors. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at fremontoperahouse.org or at Wise Olde Owl, 516 N. Main St., in downtown Fremont.

Pathfinder Christmas, 7 p.m., Oakland City Auditorium. The concert will feature the Pathfinder Chorus. Tickets are $10 per person or $25 per family if purchased by noon on Friday, Dec. 9. Tickets will be $15 per person or $35 per family at the door. Tickets may be purchased at Corner Drug, First Northeast Bank, or digitally by contacting oaklandnechamber@gmail.com. A baked potato bar and brownie sundaes will be available for a freewill donation. A cash bar also will be offered. The concert is being sponsored by the Oakland Chamber of Commerce.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a Children’s Christmas with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 1-3 p.m.

Pictures with Santa, 1-5 p.m., Fremont Mall.

“A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol,” 2 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The production, directed by Lee Meyer, will feature local actors. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at fremontoperahouse.org or at Wise Olde Owl, 516 N. Main St., in downtown Fremont.

Fremont High School Choir Concert, 2:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre, Fremont High School. The spring musical will be announced following the concert.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Keene Memorial Library gift-wrapping party, 4-7 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St., Fremont. Wrapping materials will be provided. The event is free and open to the public. Drop-in any time during the event. For more information, contact Elisa or Dan at Keene Memorial Library at 402-727-2694.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Fremont Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., Main Street Education and Administration Building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.