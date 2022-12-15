Fremont-area calendar of events for Dec. 16-18

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include wings, catfish, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, shrimp, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Swim with Santa, 5-7 p.m., Dillon Family Aquatics Center, Fremont. Take a photo with Santa from 5-6 p.m. and/or swim with Santa from 6-7 p.m. There also will be a cannonball contest with Mrs. Claus. This activity is for the whole family. Cost is $10 for Fremont Family YMCA members and $20 for non-members.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Live music by Class II, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Logan View Winter Program, 7 p.m., Logan View Public Schools. A freewill donation soup dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the program to follow at 7 p.m.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Broad St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m.

Storytime with Santa, 1 p.m., Fremont Mall. Santa is going to read “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and then open a present from his special guest. The event also will include free hot cocoa, popcorn and face painting. There also will be raffles prizes (free entry). Pictures with Santa will be offered from 1-6 p.m.

Spaghetti with Santa, 4-7 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Auditorium, 106 W. Main St., Cedar Bluffs. The cost is $8 per person or $25 per family. The price includes spaghetti, garlic bread, cookie and a drink. The event, which is being sponsored by the Cedar Bluffs Elementary PTO, also will include family fun, music, arts and crafts. All proceeds will benefit Cedar Bluffs Elementary School.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. Pancakes, sausage or ham, eggs, toast, coffee and juice will be served. The cost is $7. Bags of gourmet coffee also will be sold. Those profits help fund drinking water systems in a poor Central American village and a small portion goes to the council to fund a scholarship for Bergan students.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Sacred Christmas music by First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir, 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. The concert will consist of a piano duet, four choir selections, a vocal duet, and special men’s and women’s only pieces. The choir is under the directorship of Roma Schreiber and the accompanist is Leha Manderson. A fellowship time with homemade treats will follow the concert. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Pictures with Santa, 1-5 p.m., Fremont Mall.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.