Fremont-area calendar of events for Dec. 2-4

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Don Peterson & Associates Holiday Open House, 9-10 a.m., 100 E. Sixth St., Fremont. Everyone attending is asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the LifeHouse Food Pantry.

First Friday Cinnamon Roll event, 9-10 a.m., Nye Square, 655 W. 23rd St., Fremont. Anyone can drive through for a free cinnamon roll. Guests are asked to use the north entrance off of 23rd Street.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include wings, catfish, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, shrimp, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

2022 Christmas Kickoff, 4-8 p.m., Oakland. The event is being presented by Oakland-Craig High School and the Oakland Chamber. There will be business open houses from 4-7 p.m. Memories Café & Coffee House & Bakery will be serving from 4-7 p.m. The Oakland-Craig High School winter concert will take place from 7-8 p.m. After the concert, cookies and cider will be served at Eden Event Center, Gifts & Floral while Tilted Table will offer dinner and drink specials.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

First Friday Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Fried fish (spicy or regular), baked fish and chicken tenders will be served along with a soda, bread, fries and a side. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids under 12. There will be a 50/50 raffle. Everyone is welcome.

Fremont Antique Car Club meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.

Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

78th Annual First Congregational Church Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., First Congregational Church, 1550 N. Broad St., Fremont. The event will feature local vendors offering holiday gifts and more, baked goods and lunch.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Men of Integrity Breakfast, 8 a.m., Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Men of all ages are invited for a time of fun, fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s.

St. Pat’s Women Christmas Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. Coffee and rolls will be served in the family room. There will be a bake sale and raffle in the narthex. A Christmas Shoppe and sloppy joe lunch will take place in Delaney Hall. Vendors will be located in Mary’s Room.

44th Annual Fremont Parks and Recreation Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Christensen Field, 1710 W. 16th St., Fremont. The craft show will feature 150 vendors. Admission is $1 which goes back to the senior programming at the Fremont Friendship Center. Children 10 and under will be admitted free.

30th Annual Cookie & Candy Boutique, 9-11 a.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. A large selection of cookies and candy will be sold for $8 per pound. Free coffee and cookies will be served, compliments of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Pictures with Santa, 1-5 p.m., Fremont Mall.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Village of Dodge Winter Festival, 6 p.m., Village Square, Vet’s Club and Fire Station, Dodge. The event will include a tree lighting, Santa visits and photos with Santa, soup supper, craft making, S’mores bar, cookie decorating, hot chocolate, nativity animals, sleigh rides, kiddie train rides and kettle corn. The soup supper will be served immediately after the tree lighting until 8 p.m.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Arlington Volunteer Fire Department Annual Pancake Feed, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Arlington Auditorium. Freewill donations will be accepted. Santa will arrive at 11 a.m. to see all of the kids.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Waffles with Santa and The Waffleman, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Snyder Firemen’s Ballroom. Christmas cookie platters will be sold. Santa will visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For a freewill donation, attendees can enjoy all-you-can-eat Belgian waffles with different flavored syrups and whipped cream along with sausage and eggs. Bloody Mary cocktails also will be served. All proceeds will go to the Snyder Community Foundation.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, 1-3 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave. Pictures are free with a donation of food for the food bank. Santa will be giving out goodie bags while supplies last. The event is open to the public.

Pictures with Santa, 1-5 p.m., Fremont Mall.

Midland University’s annual Colors of Christmas concert, 2 p.m., Wikert Event Center, Midland University campus, Fremont. The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted to support The Bridge, an organization that helps domestic abuse victims in the Fremont area. The concert will be a collection of Christmas classics, along with some new holiday songs. Colors of Christmas will showcase multiple ensembles from the Midland University Arts Department. Featured acts will include the Clef Dwellers, BlueNotes, jazz ensemble, Midland University choir, Midland Premier Dance Company and more.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic School kindergarten through third grade Christmas program, 3 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic School fourth through sixth grade Christmas program, 4 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic School seventh through 12th grade Christmas program, 6:30 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.