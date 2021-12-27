Fremont-area calendar of events for Dec. 28-30

Tuesday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Letters to the Churches of Revelation, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Steps of Freedom meeting, 1 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Utility and Infrastructure Board meeting, 4 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting will be held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions is provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website at www.fremontne.gov.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Supportive Singles, 5:30 p.m., Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 3420 Elk Lane, Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474.

Men’s and Women’s Bible Study, 6 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Family Support Group, 6 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 401 E. Military Ave., Fremont. For more information, contact Tammy Flittie at 402-9814-0140 or Marlene Mullally at 402-727-9139.

Fremont City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. Public comment will begin at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions is provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website at www.fremontne.gov.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Wednesday

Dodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meetings, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Men’s Bible Study, 1 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Movie Day, 1 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” will be shown. Bring blankets and pillows.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s east building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

New Year’s Storytime, 10 a.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Everyone is welcome to ring in the new year with stories, songs and crafts.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Lego Club, 4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Lego bricks will be provided.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

