Fremont-area calendar of events for Dec. 29-31

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Parks and Recreation Department bowling event, 10 a.m. to noon, 30 Bowl, 1205 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The event is for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. This is a free event, but pre-registration is required. Space is limited to 40 students. Part of the time will be used for cosmic bowling. The link to register can be found on the department’s Facebook page.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Holiday Skating, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Admission is $6 for non-Fremont Family YMCA members, $5 for YMCA members, and $3 for ages 13 and under.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Keene Memorial Library Lego Club, 4-5 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Community Free Skate, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. This is a free event for kindergarten through 12th grade students. No pre-registration is required. Bring money if you wish to purchase concessions.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will not be open and there will not be a band.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

#SheIsFearless, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Kids New Year’s Eve Swim Party, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dillon Family Aquatics Center, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The party is open to kids ages 5-13. Activities will include a ball drop at noon, open swim, pool games, hats and noise makers. The cost is $5 for Fremont Family YMCA members and $10 for non-members. A lunch of a hot dog, chips and a beverage is included in the price. For kids under age 8 there must be an adult in the water with the swimmer. Life jackets are available for the swimmer, but the adult must still be in the water within arm’s length of the swimmer. For kids ages 8-12, swimmers must be able to pass a water safety test to the satisfaction of the lifeguard (to swim without an adult in the water with them, but must still have an adult in the facility.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 1 a.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. There will be prime rib and shrimp dinner specials. Silver Moon Band will be playing from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the club’s ballroom. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

New Year’s Eve Party featuring live music by Kimberly Meyer and Tim VanScoyk, 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Osteria Kayla, 406 N. Main St., Fremont. There also will be special menu selections. For reservations, contact 402-816-4340.

New Year’s Eve Party, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Doe’s Place, 148 N. Main St., Fremont. The evening will feature karaoke with Curtis, drink specials, a midnight toast and balloon drop with cash prizes inside the balloons.

New Year Bash, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Los Mezcales Ortiz Mexican Bar & Grill, 210 N. Main St., Fremont. The bash will include DJ Jayrock from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., a balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight, and drink specials all night.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.