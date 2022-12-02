Fremont-area calendar of events for Dec. 3-5

Saturday

78th Annual First Congregational Church Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., First Congregational Church, 1550 N. Broad St., Fremont. The event will feature local vendors offering holiday gifts and more, baked goods and lunch.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Men of Integrity Breakfast, 8 a.m., Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Men of all ages are invited for a time of fun, fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s.

St. Pat’s Women Christmas Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. Coffee and rolls will be served in the family room. There will be a bake sale and raffle in the narthex. A Christmas Shoppe and sloppy joe lunch will take place in Delaney Hall. Vendors will be located in Mary’s Room.

44th Annual Fremont Parks and Recreation Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Christensen Field, 1710 W. 16th St., Fremont. The craft show will feature 150 vendors. Admission is $1 which goes back to the senior programming at the Fremont Friendship Center. Children 10 and under will be admitted free.

30th Annual Cookie & Candy Boutique, 9-11 a.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. A large selection of cookies and candy will be sold for $8 per pound. Free coffee and cookies will be served, compliments of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Pictures with Santa, 1-5 p.m., Fremont Mall.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Village of Dodge Winter Festival, 6 p.m., Village Square, Vet’s Club and Fire Station, Dodge. The event will include a tree lighting, Santa visits and photos with Santa, soup supper, craft making, S’mores bar, cookie decorating, hot chocolate, nativity animals, sleigh rides, kiddie train rides and kettle corn. The soup supper will be served immediately after the tree lighting until 8 p.m.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Arlington Volunteer Fire Department Annual Pancake Feed, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Arlington Auditorium. Freewill donations will be accepted. Santa will arrive at 11 a.m. to see all of the kids.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Waffles with Santa and The Waffleman, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Snyder Firemen’s Ballroom. Christmas cookie platters will be sold. Santa will visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For a freewill donation, attendees can enjoy all-you-can-eat Belgian waffles with different flavored syrups and whipped cream along with sausage and eggs. Bloody Mary cocktails also will be served. All proceeds will go to the Snyder Community Foundation.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, 1-3 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave. Pictures are free with a donation of food for the food bank. Santa will be giving out goodie bags while supplies last. The event is open to the public.

Pictures with Santa, 1-5 p.m., Fremont Mall.

Midland University’s annual Colors of Christmas concert, 2 p.m., Wikert Event Center, Midland University campus, Fremont. The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted to support The Bridge, an organization that helps domestic abuse victims in the Fremont area. The concert will be a collection of Christmas classics, along with some new holiday songs. Colors of Christmas will showcase multiple ensembles from the Midland University Arts Department. Featured acts will include the Clef Dwellers, BlueNotes, jazz ensemble, Midland University choir, Midland Premier Dance Company and more.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic School kindergarten through third grade Christmas program, 3 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic School fourth through sixth grade Christmas program, 4 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic School seventh through 12th grade Christmas program, 6:30 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m. and American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary meetings at 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.