Fremont-area calendar of events for Dec. 3-5

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Don Peterson Holiday Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 100 E. Sixth St., Fremont. Those attending are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to help stock the LifeHouse food pantry.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Izaak Walton Chapter Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. There is a choice of fried pollock (spicy or original), baked pollock and chicken strips, along with french fries, coleslaw, bread, dessert and a soda. Carry out meals will be available. Everyone is welcome.

Fremont Antique Car Club meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.

Live music by Bakersfield Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Men of Integrity Power Breakfast, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

St. Pat’s Women’s Annual Christmas Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. Coffee, cider, cocoa and rolls will be served in the family room. There will be a Christmas Shoppe in Delaney Hall, vendors in the Marian Room, and baked goods and a raffle in the narthex. A luncheon including sloppy joes, chips, cranberry salad and dessert will be offered for $8 in Delaney Hall.

43rd Annual Fremont Parks & Recreation Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, 1710 W. 16th St., Fremont. The show will feature 159 tables. Admission is $1. Proceeds will go towards the senior programs at Fremont Friendship Center.

St. Matthew Lutheran Church’s 29th Annual Cookie & Candy Boutique, 9-11 a.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Cookies and candy will be sold for $7 per pound. Browse the goodies and fill a box with your favorites. Free coffee and cookies will be served compliments of Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

First Congregational Church Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Congregational Church, 1550 N. Broad St., Fremont. The event will include a silent auction and a to-go style ham loaf meal option. There also is an online silent auction.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m.

Christmas in the Village, 4-7 p.m., Waterloo Fire Station, 405 Seventh St., Waterloo. Everyone is welcome to enjoy hot cocoa and cookies, participate in the Giving Tree, and more holiday fun. Santa will make a special appearance for photos.

Tidings of Comfort and Joy: Christmas with Nebraska Wesleyan, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, located on the Nebraska Wesleyan University campus, 2723 N. 50th St., Lincoln. Nebraska Wesleyan’s University Choir, Jazz Choir and Chamber Singers will be joined by choral ensembles from Fremont High School and Columbus High School to share the music and message of the season in a concert. The performances are free. A freewill offering will be collected to benefit the music and outreach of Nebraska Wesleyan University’s choirs.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Arlington Volunteer Fire & Rescue Pancake Feed, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Arlington Auditorium. Freewill donations will be accepted. Santa will arrive at 11 a.m. to see all the kids.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Christmas on the Prairie, 1-7 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo. There will be programs at the museum’s main building featuring music and entertainment. Several other activities will take place in buildings on the museum grounds.

A visit from Santa Claus, 5-7 p.m., Luther Library, Midland University campus, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to visit Luther Library for pictures and story time with Santa and his elves. Bring your own camera. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

North Country Christmas featuring Kat Perkins, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium. The show is part of the Fremont Midland Entertainment Series. Season tickets for the entertainment series are $60. Tickets for individual shows cost $20 per person. Memberships and individual tickets can be purchased online at www.fmesconcerts.org. Individual tickets also can be purchased at the door.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.