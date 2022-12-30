Fremont-area calendar of events for Dec. 31-Jan. 2

Saturday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Kids New Year’s Eve Swim Party, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dillon Family Aquatics Center, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The party is open to kids ages 5-13. Activities will include a ball drop at noon, open swim, pool games, hats and noise makers. The cost is $5 for Fremont Family YMCA members and $10 for non-members. A lunch of a hot dog, chips and a beverage is included in the price. For kids under age 8 there must be an adult in the water with the swimmer. Life jackets are available for the swimmer, but the adult must still be in the water within arm’s length of the swimmer. For kids ages 8-12, swimmers must be able to pass a water safety test to the satisfaction of the lifeguard (to swim without an adult in the water with them, but must still have an adult in the facility.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 1 a.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. There will be prime rib and shrimp dinner specials. Silver Moon Band will be playing from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the club’s ballroom. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

New Year’s Eve Party featuring live music by Kimberly Meyer and Tim VanScoyk, 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Osteria Kayla, 406 N. Main St., Fremont. There also will be special menu selections. For reservations, contact 402-816-4340.

New Year’s Eve Party, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Doe’s Place, 148 N. Main St., Fremont. The evening will feature karaoke with Curtis, drink specials, a midnight toast and balloon drop with cash prizes inside the balloons.

New Year Bash, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Los Mezcales Ortiz Mexican Bar & Grill, 210 N. Main St., Fremont. The bash will include DJ Jayrock from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., a balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight, and drink specials all night.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club opens, 10:30 a.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Tom and Jerrys and Rocky Mountain Oysters will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

New Year Bash, 5 p.m. to midnight, Christensen Field, Fremont. The bash will feature music by Marimba 502 and Gold and Silver Group, as well as prizes. The cover charge is $30. Call 402-816-4136 to RSVP.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

Try the Y for Free, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fremont Family YMCA. The YMCA will be open to the public all day. Everyone is asked to stop by the front desk to sign in. There will be free open swim from 1-3 p.m., Body Pump Launch from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and Les Mills Core Launch from 5:40-6:10 p.m.

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Holiday Skating, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Admission is $6 for non-Fremont Family YMCA members, $5 for YMCA members, and $3 for ages 13 and under.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

American Legion Post 20 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 20 meetings, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.