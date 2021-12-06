Fremont-area calendar of events for Dec. 7-9

Tuesday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Ready for Kindergarten, 10-11 a.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. This program is designed for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers.

Letters to the Churches of Revelation, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Supportive Singles, 11:30 a.m., Osteria Kayla, 406 N. Main St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Steps of Freedom meeting, 1 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Men’s and Women’s Bible Study, 6 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Pet Pictures with Santa, 6-8 p.m., Siffring Landscaping and Garden Center, 7629 E. U.S. Highway 30, Fremont. This event is presented by FurEver Home Inc. There will be two backdrops for pictures: one with Santa and one with a Christmas background. The cost is $15 for one picture or $20 for two pictures. Pictures will be outside and Siffring will be open for business. Pictures will be available on a Google Drive for download. The drive will be shared to you via your email.

May Museum Christmas Walk, 6:30-8:30 p.m., May Museum grounds, 1643 N. Nye Ave., Fremont. The event will feature music, treats and a chance to look through the museum’s windows to see decked out trees and other decorations reminiscent of yesteryear. Admission is free. A freewill offering will be accepted.

Wednesday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Ridge Cemetery Association meeting, noon, Fremont Municipal Building, second floor conference room, 400 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Men’s Bible Study, 1 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be an Aerie meeting at 7 p.m. The Auxiliary will meet at 6 p.m. at Big Red Keno.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s east building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m. Imperial Palace, inside Fremont Mall. For more information, call 402-317-2676.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

LEGO Club, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. LEGO bricks are supplied.

MainStreet Fremont Winter Wine Walk, 5-7:30 p.m., downtown Fremont. Head downtown any time after 5 p.m. and enjoy shopping specials along with wine tasting and snacks. The cost is $25 per person, which includes a stemless wine glass. Register online at www.mainstreetfremont.org.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.

Pet Pictures with Santa, 6-8 p.m., Siffring Landscaping and Garden Center, 7629 E. U.S. Highway 30, Fremont. This event is presented by FurEver Home Inc. There will be two backdrops for pictures: one with Santa and one with a Christmas background. The cost is $15 for one picture or $20 for two pictures. Pictures will be outside and Siffring will be open for business. Pictures will be available on a Google Drive for download. The drive will be shared to you via your email.

Bedtime Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. There will be stories, songs, dancing and crafts before bed.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Marine Corps League, 7 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Club, 137 N. D St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

