Fremont-area calendar of events for Dec. 8-10

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Keene Memorial Library Lego Club, 4-5 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Marine Corps League, 7 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Club, 137 N. D St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Pictures with Santa, 1-5 p.m., Fremont Mall.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include wings, catfish, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, shrimp, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Annual Mead FFA Alumni Spaghetti Feed, 5-7:30 p.m., Mead High School. Spaghetti, breadsticks, salad and a dessert will be served. The cost is $7 for seventh grade and older, $5 for 5 years to sixth grade, and free for 4 years and under. The Mead Plant Science Class will have poinsettias available for purchase.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

“A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The production, directed by Lee Meyer, will feature local actors. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at fremontoperahouse.org or at Wise Olde Owl, 516 N. Main St., in downtown Fremont.

Katherine Turner piano concert, 7 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University Campus, Fremont. Turner, a Midland University Collaborative Pianist, will perform a concert of classical arts songs. Admission is free and the concert is open to the public.

Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

Catholic Daughters’ Annual Cookie Walk, 8 a.m. to noon, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. Cookies will be packaged in wrapped plates of 4-6 cookies each; mix and match and pay by weight. Attendees can enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee plus cider and homemade cookie samples.

Trinity Cookie Walk, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1546 N. Luther Rd., Fremont. Attendees should use the east doors. Pick from a large variety of cookies and fill a container. The cookie walk is a fundraiser for the Trinity Youth Ministry.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Hometown Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mead Fire Hall, Mead. Handmade crafts, food and treats will be available.

Pancakes with Santa, 9-11:30 a.m., Twin Rivers YMCA, 6100 Twin Rivers Circle, Valley. Everyone is welcome to join in for pancakes and a visit with Santa Claus. The cost is $6 per plate. No registration is required.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Pet Pictures with Santa, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Fremont Mall. A $10 donation is requested. All proceeds will benefit FurEver Home Inc. All pets must be on a leash.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Steaks, shrimp, chicken strips and wings will be served. Hwy 6 (Classic Rock Covered) will be playing from 8 p.m. to midnight in the ballroom. The cover charge is $8. Everyone is welcome.

Pictures with Santa, 1-5 p.m., Fremont Mall.

Pathfinder Chorus Christmas Concert, 2 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. Freewill donations will be accepted and will benefit the Pathfinder Chorus.

Holiday Tour of Homes, 4-7 p.m., Fremont. The event is being presented by Digg Site Productions and The Empress Art House and Cinema. Everyone is welcome to take a tour of area homes displaying their holiday spirit. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at https://bit.ly/EmpressHoliday. Money raised will go towards the purchase and renovation of the Empress Theatre. Addresses of homes will be sent with the e-tickets. One of the featured homes is 1228 N. Nye Ave.

Pictures and Story Time with Santa Claus, 5-7 p.m., Midland University’s Luther Library. Everyone is invited for pictures and story time with Santa and his elves. Organizers can take the photo or bring your own camera and capture the memories. The event is free and open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Airboat Club soup and pie supper, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Airboat Club. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Attendees are asked to bring their own beverages. Everyone is invited to come and view the new canopy over the outside serving area.

Izaak Walton Family Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The menu will include chicken and biscuits or dumplings, mashed potatoes, salad, dessert, coffee, hot chocolate or juice. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. A paid meal includes 20 free games of bingo after dinner. Carryout meals are available by calling 402-721-6112 before arriving. Everyone is welcome to attend the dinner. Anyone with questions may call Kim at 402-721-6112.

“A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The production, directed by Lee Meyer, will feature local actors. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at fremontoperahouse.org or at Wise Olde Owl, 516 N. Main St., in downtown Fremont.

Pathfinder Christmas, 7 p.m., Oakland City Auditorium. The concert will feature the Pathfinder Chorus. Tickets are $10 per person or $25 per family if purchased by noon on Friday, Dec. 9. Tickets will be $15 per person or $35 per family at the door. Tickets may be purchased at Corner Drug, First Northeast Bank, or digitally by contacting oaklandnechamber@gmail.com. A baked potato bar and brownie sundaes will be available for a freewill donation. A cash bar also will be offered. The concert is being sponsored by the Oakland Chamber of Commerce.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.