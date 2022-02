Fremont-area calendar of events for Feb. 10-12

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Lego Club, 4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Soil health seminar, 4 p.m., Milady Coffeehouse, 105 E. Sixth St., Fremont. Graham Christiansen of GC Resolve will be the guest speaker. Topics will include regenerate soil, increasing resilience and maintaining net profits. Chicken from Raising Cane’s will be served. There also will be raffle prizes. Call 402-719-6768 to RSVP.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.

Bedtime storytime, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. There will be stories, songs, dancing and crafts before bed.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Marine Corps League, 7 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Club, 137 N. D St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

Fremont Creative Collective Chamber coffee, 9-10 a.m., Milady Coffee House.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings, salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Live music by Down Memory Lane band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

“Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The production will feature local talent Doyle Schwaninger and Jim Campbell. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased online at www.fremontoperahouse.org, at the Fremont Chamber (128 E. Sixth St.) or at the door.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-8 p.m. The special menu will include steak or shrimp or chicken, salad, vegetable and a roll. The cost is $15 (including tax).

Annual Sportsmen’s Supper/Fundraiser, 5 p.m., Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Tickets will be available at the door. There also will be several raffles.

Archbishop Bergan Music Department Annual Spaghetti Dinner, 5-6:30 p.m., curbside pickup outside Delaney Hall at St. Patrick Catholic Church, south doors, Fremont. A preorder form can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/berganknights. A meal consists of spaghetti with homemade sauce, breadstick, salad and dessert for $9. Quart jars of sauce also will be available for $18.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament, 7 p.m., Todd’s Tavern, 102 W. Main St., Cedar Bluffs. Registration is from 6-6:45 p.m. with the tournament beginning at 7 p.m. A donation of $35 includes a sloppy joe meal and payouts of $300 (first place), $125 (second place) and $75 (third place). Proceeds will benefit the Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation. For more information, contact Travis at 402-719-6811.

“Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The production will feature local talent Doyle Schwaninger and Jim Campbell. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased online at www.fremontoperahouse.org, at the Fremont Chamber (128 E. Sixth St.) or at the door.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Love is Furever benefit, 8-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club ballroom. The benefit for Furever Home Inc. will feature music by The Traynr Band. The cover charge is $10 per person. There will be a cash bar available. All ages are welcome.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

