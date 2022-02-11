Fremont-area calendar of events for Feb. 12-14

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-8 p.m. The special menu will include steak or shrimp or chicken, salad, vegetable and a roll. The cost is $15 (including tax).

Annual Sportsmen’s Supper/Fundraiser, 5 p.m., Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Tickets will be available at the door. There also will be several raffles.

Archbishop Bergan Music Department Annual Spaghetti Dinner, 5-6:30 p.m., curbside pickup outside Delaney Hall at St. Patrick Catholic Church, south doors, Fremont. A preorder form can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/berganknights. A meal consists of spaghetti with homemade sauce, breadstick, salad and dessert for $9. Quart jars of sauce also will be available for $18.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament, 7 p.m., Todd’s Tavern, 102 W. Main St., Cedar Bluffs. Registration is from 6-6:45 p.m. with the tournament beginning at 7 p.m. A donation of $35 includes a sloppy joe meal and payouts of $300 (first place), $125 (second place) and $75 (third place). Proceeds will benefit the Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation. For more information, contact Travis at 402-719-6811.

“Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The production will feature local talent Doyle Schwaninger and Jim Campbell. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased online at www.fremontoperahouse.org, at the Fremont Chamber (128 E. Sixth St.) or at the door.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Love is Furever benefit, 8-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club ballroom. The benefit for Furever Home Inc. will feature music by The Traynr Band. The cover charge is $10 per person. There will be a cash bar available. All ages are welcome.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Archbishop Bergan Music Department Annual Spaghetti Dinner, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., curbside pickup outside Delaney Hall at St. Patrick Catholic Church, south doors, Fremont. A preorder form can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/berganknights. Dine in will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Delaney Hall. A meal consists of spaghetti with homemade sauce, breadstick, salad and dessert for $9. Quart jars of sauce also will be available for $18.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a Super Bowl party with drink specials and food and snacks available. Tailgating will start at 4:30 p.m.

“Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” 2 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The production will feature local talent Doyle Schwaninger and Jim Campbell. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased online at www.fremontoperahouse.org, at the Fremont Chamber (128 E. Sixth St.) or at the door.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Dancing Storytime, 10 a.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The event will feature books, songs, dancing, Valentine’s stories and handprint crafts.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Digital Drop-In, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Everyone is invited to an hour of technology instruction. No appointment is necessary.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Arlington Music Boosters soup supper, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Arlington Public Schools’ blue gym. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for seniors 60 and over, and $4 for students age 4 through the sixth grade. The soup supper also will feature the following musical performances: elementary band, 5:45 p.m.; middle school band, 6 p.m.; middle school choir, 6:15 p.m.; high school show choir, 6:35 p.m.; high school band, 6:50 p.m.; high school choir, 7:15 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Fremont Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., Main Street Education and Administration Building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

