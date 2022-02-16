Fremont-area calendar of events for Feb. 17-19

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Midland University Private Dining Rooms, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont. A Zoom option also is available. Email kiwanisfremont@gmail.com for the Zoom code or with any questions. The owners of Don Peterson and Associates will be sharing the part they play in the development of Fremont’s housing growth.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Lego Club, 4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.

Three Rivers Public Health Department Board of Health meeting, 6 p.m., Fremont Public Schools Board of Education Room, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public. A copy of the meeting agenda may be obtained by calling 402-704-2254.

WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, 6:30-8:15 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. A speaker will be giving a presentation about the issue of critical race theory being taught in schools. The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St., Fremont. The meeting will be held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions are provided on the agenda and is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website at fremontne.gov.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Storytime, 10 a.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. There will be stories, songs and a craft.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Tween Tech Time, 2-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Tweens must be between third and eighth grade to attend. Library staff will pull out several types of tech to play with.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Live music by Class II Band, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m.

Bingo to support veterans, 5 p.m., Fremont Commons Apartments Clubhouse, 550 S. Johnson Rd., Fremont. This is a 21-and-over event. The cost is $10 per person and bingo sheets are $1 each – cash only. There will be a cash bar for drinks. Outside food is permitted. All proceeds will support the Fremont Area Veterans Coalition. Call or text 402-720-0364 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Mead Fire Department Wild Game Feed, 6 p.m., Mead Fire Department, 220 E. Fourth St., Mead. Food donations are encouraged. Contact a Mead Volunteer Fire Department member to donate wild game ahead of time or bring a cooked dish to share. Everyday food also will be available for those who don’t like wild game. Alcohol will be sold; no outside drinks are allowed. Freewill donations will be collected at the door. Raffle tickets will be sold for $5.

Izaak Walton February Family Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Barbecue pork, baked potatoes, green beans, salad, bread, dessert, coffee or juice will be served. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and free for kids under 3. Twenty free games of bingo with prizes will be played after dinner. For more information, call or text Kim at 402-620-1732.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

