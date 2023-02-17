Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with a limited menu of prime rib, shrimp and chicken tenders.

14th Annual Snyder Volunteer Fire & Rescue Mountain Oyster Fry and Texas Hold’em Card Tournament, 4 p.m., Snyder Firemen’s Ballroom. You do not have to play cards to attend the event. Mountain oysters, chicken strips, gems and coleslaw will be served beginning at 4 p.m. The cost is $10. Drive-thru service will be available. There also will be a cash bar. Tournament check-in begins at 4 p.m. and the tournament will start at 5 p.m. The card tournament registration is $50 which includes a meal. Tournament prizes will be based on the number of players. To pre-register for the card tournament, contact Joel Hunke at joel@hunkemfg.com or text 402-719-4843.

Boy Scout Troop 109 Soup Feed, 5-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 16th Street and Luther Road, Fremont. Curbside pickup and dine-in are both available. Homemade chili, vegetable beef and chicken noodle soup will be served along with crackers and desserts. To preorder, call or text 402-704-6066 and pick up curbside.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Izaak Walton Chapter monthly dinner, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Baked steak, homemade macaroni and cheese, green beans, salad, dessert, coffee or tea will be served. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under, which includes 20 free games of bingo. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Live music by Whiskey River, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club ballroom. The cover charge is $8.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Boy Scout Troop 109 Soup Feed, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 16th Street and Luther Road, Fremont. Curbside pickup and dine-in are both available. Homemade chili, vegetable beef and chicken noodle soup will be served along with crackers and desserts. To preorder, call or text 402-704-6066 and pick up curbside.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Midland University Band Concert, 3 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University campus, Fremont. The program will feature guest artist, Jack Parkhurst, as narrator for the Francis McBeth work. Parkhurst is a noted actor, director, and college educator. The concert is free and open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Fremont Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Keene Memorial Library Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, second-floor conference room, 400 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.