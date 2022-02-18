Fremont-area calendar of events for Feb. 19-21

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m.

Bingo to support veterans, 5 p.m., Fremont Commons Apartments Clubhouse, 550 S. Johnson Rd., Fremont. This is a 21-and-over event. The cost is $10 per person and bingo sheets are $1 each – cash only. There will be a cash bar for drinks. Outside food is permitted. All proceeds will support the Fremont Area Veterans Coalition. Call or text 402-720-0364 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Mead Fire Department Wild Game Feed, 6 p.m., Mead Fire Department, 220 E. Fourth St., Mead. Food donations are encouraged. Contact a Mead Volunteer Fire Department member to donate wild game ahead of time or bring a cooked dish to share. Everyday food also will be available for those who don’t like wild game. Alcohol will be sold; no outside drinks are allowed. Freewill donations will be collected at the door. Raffle tickets will be sold for $5.

Izaak Walton February Family Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Barbecue pork, baked potatoes, green beans, salad, bread, dessert, coffee or juice will be served. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and free for kids under 3. Twenty free games of bingo with prizes will be played after dinner. For more information, call or text Kim at 402-620-1732.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Movie Day, 1 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The Disney movie, “Encanto,” will be shown. Those attending are encouraged to bring blankets and pillows. Popcorn will be provided.

Fremont Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary meeting, 1 p.m., Godfather’s Pizza, Fremont. The group will eat at noon and a meeting will follow at 1 p.m. For more information, call 402-317-2676.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Digital Drop-In, 4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Drop in at your convenience for technology instruction. No appointment is necessary.

Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting will be held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions are provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website at fremontne.gov.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Keene Memorial Library Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The meeting will be held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions are provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website at fremontne.gov.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

The Digg Site’s 2022 Film Series featuring “The Notebook,” 7 p.m., Fremont Theaters, inside Fremont Mall. Cost is a $5 donation. All proceeds will benefit the Empress Art House Cinema renovation project.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

