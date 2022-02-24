Fremont-area calendar of events for Feb. 25-27

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

43rd Annual Lincoln Highway National Antique Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. The show is being presented by the Omaha Chapter Antique Motorcycle Club of America. Everyone is welcome to attend. Admission is $6.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Storytime, 10 a.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. There will be stories, songs and a craft.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, chicken tenders, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Live music by Humdingers Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. There is no cover charge.

#SheIsFearless, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

43rd Annual Lincoln Highway National Antique Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. The show is being presented by the Omaha Chapter Antique Motorcycle Club of America. Everyone is welcome to attend. Admission is $6.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be karaoke by Curtis Morris at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

“Contact and Conflict: The Monumental Story of Nebraska and the Indian Wars,” 2 p.m., Neihardt State Historic Site, 306 W. Elm St., Bancroft. The presentation will be given by historian Jeff Barnes. It is a chronological telling of the meetings of Native American and Europeans/Americans in Nebraska from peace through war, as commemorated in historical monuments and markers. Admission is free. Masks are required.

Midland University Band and Omaha Symphonic Winds concert, 3 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University campus, Fremont. The concert is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased at the Midland University Box Office or online at midland.booktix.com. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

