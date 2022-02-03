Fremont-area calendar of events for Feb. 4-6

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., Gary D. Schmidt Gym lobby, Archbishop Bergan High School, 545 E. Fourth St., Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. There will be stories, songs and a craft.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Crafternoon, noon to 4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. There will be several different craft stations, including painting wood cutouts. All ages are welcome. Admission is free.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Izaak Walton Chapter Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Fried Pollock fillets (original, spicy or baked) will be served along with all the sides. Breaded chicken strips will be available for those who don’t like fish. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Fremont Antique Car Club meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.

Live music by Bakersfield band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

“Pippin,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets range from $12 to $15. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 or visiting www.midlandu.booktix.com.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Men of Integrity Breakfast, 8 a.m., Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Men of all ages are invited to attend for a time of fun, fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s. Dan Gaskin will be the music guest while Jeff Karella will be the guest speaker.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be line dance lessons at 6 p.m.

Author visit with Tammy Marshall, 3-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Marshall, a Nebraska author and columnist, will discuss her latest book, “Ticker Tape.”

Boy Scout Troop 109 Soup Feed, 5-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 16th Street and Luther Road, Fremont. The soup feed will exclusively be curbside pickup. A preorder application can be found by visiting Trinity’s website, www.trinityfremont.com. Participants can select between vegetable beef, chicken noodle or chili, with each 24-ounce container costing $10. Crackers and desserts also are included.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

“Pippin,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets range from $12 to $15. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 or visiting www.midlandu.booktix.com.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Boy Scout Troop 109 Soup Feed, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 16th Street and Luther Road, Fremont. The soup feed will exclusively be curbside pickup. A preorder application can be found by visiting Trinity’s website, www.trinityfremont.com. Participants can select between vegetable beef, chicken noodle or chili, with each 24-ounce container costing $10. Crackers and desserts also are included.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m. 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

“Pippin,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets range from $12 to $15. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 or visiting www.midlandu.booktix.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

