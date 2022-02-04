Fremont-area calendar of events for Feb. 5-7

Today

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Men of Integrity Breakfast, 8 a.m., Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Men of all ages are invited to attend for a time of fun, fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s. Dan Gaskin will be the music guest while Jeff Karella will be the guest speaker.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be line dance lessons at 6 p.m.

Author visit with Tammy Marshall, 3-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Marshall, a Nebraska author and columnist, will discuss her latest book, “Ticker Tape.”

Boy Scout Troop 109 Soup Feed, 5-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 16th Street and Luther Road, Fremont. The soup feed will exclusively be curbside pickup. A preorder application can be found by visiting Trinity’s website, www.trinityfremont.com. Participants can select between vegetable beef, chicken noodle or chili, with each 24-ounce container costing $10. Crackers and desserts also are included.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

“Pippin,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets range from $12 to $15. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 or visiting www.midlandu.booktix.com.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Boy Scout Troop 109 Soup Feed, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 16th Street and Luther Road, Fremont. The soup feed will exclusively be curbside pickup. A preorder application can be found by visiting Trinity’s website, www.trinityfremont.com. Participants can select between vegetable beef, chicken noodle or chili, with each 24-ounce container costing $10. Crackers and desserts also are included.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m. 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

“Pippin,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets range from $12 to $15. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 or visiting www.midlandu.booktix.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. There will be trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Supper at the Fire Station, 5-7 p.m., Nickerson Fire & Rescue Department, 101 N. Maple St., Nickerson. The supper will include chili, chicken noodle soup and cinnamon rolls. The cost is $10 for ages 11 and over, $5 for ages 10 and under, and $5 for first responders.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

American Legion Post 20 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.