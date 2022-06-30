Fremont-area calendar of events for July 1-3

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. There will be stories, songs and a craft.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave. Free meals are available for those youth ages 1-18 (parents are welcome). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Antique Car Club meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.

Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, Fremont. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Fiesta Friday and Fireworks Friday at the Fremont Moo baseball game, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. There will be La Hacienda margaritas and fiesta-themed fun all night. A fireworks show will be presented after the game.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Arlington Summer Sizzle, Arlington. Activities will include a flag ceremony, 5K run/walk, petting zoo, gaga ball, four square volleyball, free pool access, 4-H sizzle grill, waterslide, barbecue contest, train rides, kiddie parade, 3 on 3 tug-of-war, potato sack races, cornhole tournament, inflatables for the kids, Arlington Volunteer Fire Department dinner, live music by the Pokorny Brothers featuring Taylor Wakefield, live music by Silver Moon Band, and a fireworks show.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Men of Integrity breakfast, 8 a.m., Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., downtown Fremont. Men of all ages are invited to “celebrate freedom” with a time of fun, fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s. Music guests Ted and Don will share some patriotic songs, followed by guest speaker Mark Bonkiewicz.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Christmas in July at the Fremont Moo baseball game, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. Donations for CASA of the Midlands will be taken at the door. Sign up for Swing for Wings at Buffalo Wild Wings in Fremont. Fireworks will follow the game.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Arlington.

Fireworks display, 10 p.m., south side of Valley Shores Lake, near Valley.

Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Woodcliff Lakes, south of Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Red, White and Moo at the Fremont Moo baseball game, 5:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. Wear your best America-themed spirit wear to receive a $5 general admission ticket. Sunday also is Bark in the Park and Family Funday Sunday. Dogs on a leash and kids under 12 get in free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Party in the Park, 6 p.m., Oakland City Park, Oakland. Activities will include bounce houses, petting zoo, face painting, Ducks on the Logan, beer garden and food, pony rides, games, and a fireworks display.

Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont community fireworks display, 10 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont.

