Wednesday

93rd Annual Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. The horse show will begin at 9 a.m. in the livestock arena.

Dodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meetings, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. Kids ages 1-18 eat free all summer (parents also). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Men’s Bible Study, 1 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Lutheran High School Feasibility Gathering, 6-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran School Gym, 1546 N. Luther Rd., Fremont. Trinity Lutheran invites everyone to collaborate as it looks forward to the possibility of starting a Lutheran high school in the Fremont area. This gathering will be an opportunity to hear what work has been done, is being done, and still needs to be done.

Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

93rd Annual Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. Coffee and rolls will be served at 8:30 a.m. Other events will include the sheep show, meat goat show, archery competition, and culinary challenge contest.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Rental rehabilitation program meeting, 11 a.m., Council Chambers, second floor, Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The City of Fremont has received a Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund award for a rental rehabilitation program. The rental rehabilitation project was approved in the amount of up to $310,500 for the completion of seven rental units. Property owners may be eligible to receive up to $40,000 with a 1:1 match requirement to make improvements to rental properties. The meeting will discuss the program, eligibility and requirements. For more information, contact Mandy Gear at mandy@nenedd.org.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. Kids ages 1-18 eat free all summer (parents also). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Keene Memorial Library Lego Club, 4-5 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

John C. Fremont Days opening ceremony, 6 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The opening ceremony will be followed by a Concert in the Park sponsored by MainStreet of Fremont.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Concert in the Park featuring The SilverMoon Band, 7-9 p.m., John C. Fremont Park. Children’s activities with the Fremont Parks & Recreation Department will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Food trucks will be selling a variety of food and drinks.

Marine Corps League, 7 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Club, 137 N. D St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Classics with a Cause featuring “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” dusk (about 9:10 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., near Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Free admission is being provided by Backlund Plumbing. Donations will benefit Omaha Soap Box Derby.

Friday

93rd Annual Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. Coffee and rolls will be served at 8:30 a.m. Other events will include the beef show, dog show, community luncheon and 4-H Ambassador ceremony, bucket calf show, dairy show, and shooting sports competition.

John C. Fremont Days, various locations around Fremont. Activities will include the Little Gentleman & Little Miss JCF Pageant, middle school pool party, Fremont Soccer Club 3v3 Soccer Fun Tournament, rodeo, living history displays, 1941 pin-up girls meet and greet, hot air balloon glow and watermelon feed, beer garden with live music featuring The Britts, tours at May Museum, Nye Avenue historical tours, craft vendor show, glass blowing and chainsaw carving demonstrations, covered wagon display, Fremont Antique Power display, Omaha Children’s Museum Dinosaur Safari, Pianos On Main, laser tag in the park, and live entertainment under the Chautauqua Tent.

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.