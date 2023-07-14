Friday

93rd Annual Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. Coffee and rolls will be served at 8:30 a.m. Other events will include the beef show, dog show, community luncheon and 4-H Ambassador ceremony, bucket calf show, dairy show, and shooting sports competition.

John C. Fremont Days, various locations around Fremont. Activities will include the Little Gentleman & Little Miss JCF Pageant, middle school pool party, Fremont Soccer Club 3v3 Soccer Fun Tournament, rodeo, living history displays, 1941 pin-up girls meet and greet, hot air balloon glow and watermelon feed, beer garden with live music featuring The Britts, tours at May Museum, Nye Avenue historical tours, craft vendor show, glass blowing and chainsaw carving demonstrations, covered wagon display, Fremont Antique Power display, Omaha Children’s Museum Dinosaur Safari, Pianos On Main, laser tag in the park, pie parlor, and live entertainment under the Chautauqua Tent.

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. Kids ages 1-18 eat free all summer (parents also). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

93rd Annual Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. There will be a pancake feed at 7 a.m. Other events will include swine show, rabbit show and poultry show.

John C. Fremont Days, various locations around Fremont. The schedule includes children’s activities at Midland University, a car seat check event, youth pedal pull, cosmic bowling, soccer and sand volleyball tournaments, car show, meet and greet with turtles, rodeo, living history displays, encampments, beer garden with music by Lemon Fresh Day, tours of May Museum, Barnard Park historical tours, craft vendor show, glass blowing and chainsaw carving demonstrations, covered wagon display, Fremont Antique Power display, yin/restorative yoga class, eating competitions, Omaha Children’s Museum Dinosaur Safari, laser tag, Backyard BBQ Contest, free diabetes testing, melodrama, live entertainment under the Chautauqua Tent, a pancake feed, and pie parlor.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Scribner Daze, 5-9:30 p.m., Scribner City Park. Music will kick off with the Chad Lee Band at 7 p.m. There also will be face painting and kids activities, including inflatables, beginning at 5 p.m. The Scribner Legion will be serving a hamburger supper at 5 p.m. and there also will be a shaved ice truck. There will be a number of cornhole sets on site to challenge your friends. Admission is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and coolers with refreshments.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

John C. Fremont Days, various locations around Fremont. The schedule includes a pancake feed, living history displays, encampments, pre-parade entertainment and historical community parade, ice cream after the floats, craft vendor show, covered wagon display, Omaha Children’s Museum Dinosaur Safari, laser tag, bilingual community church service with Spoudazo, Salem Lutheran Church polka church service, hymn sing, water fights, and glass blowing and chainsaw carving auctions.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.