Saturday

93rd Annual Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. There will be a pancake feed at 7 a.m. Other events will include swine show, rabbit show and poultry show.

John C. Fremont Days, various locations around Fremont. The schedule includes children’s activities at Midland University, a car seat check event, youth pedal pull, cosmic bowling, soccer and sand volleyball tournaments, car show, meet and greet with turtles, rodeo, living history displays, encampments, beer garden with music by Lemon Fresh Day, tours of May Museum, Barnard Park historical tours, craft vendor show, glass blowing and chainsaw carving demonstrations, covered wagon display, Fremont Antique Power display, yin/restorative yoga class, eating competitions, Omaha Children’s Museum Dinosaur Safari, laser tag, Backyard BBQ Contest, free diabetes testing, melodrama, live entertainment under the Chautauqua Tent, a pancake feed, and pie parlor.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Scribner Daze, 5-9:30 p.m., Scribner City Park. Music will kick off with the Chad Lee Band at 7 p.m. There also will be face painting and kids activities, including inflatables, beginning at 5 p.m. The Scribner Legion will be serving a hamburger supper at 5 p.m. and there also will be a shaved ice truck. There will be a number of cornhole sets on site to challenge your friends. Admission is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and coolers with refreshments.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

John C. Fremont Days, various locations around Fremont. The schedule includes a pancake feed, living history displays, encampments, pre-parade entertainment and historical community parade, ice cream after the floats, craft vendor show, covered wagon display, Omaha Children’s Museum Dinosaur Safari, laser tag, bilingual community church service with Spoudazo, Salem Lutheran Church polka church service, hymn sing, water fights, and glass blowing and chainsaw carving auctions.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free.

Fremont Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 854 meeting, 9:30 a.m., 1841 N. Garden City Road, Fremont. There will be a memorial service for any member the auxiliary lost in the past year.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, second floor, 400 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Wishing Wheels Fundraiser, 5-8 p.m., Runza, 1201 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Runza will be donating 10% of its proceeds during the fundraiser to Wishing Wheels, a non-profit organization which provides bicycles to kids and adults in need.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Keene Memorial Library Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, second floor, 400 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Starry Night at the Lake, 8-11 p.m., Clint Johannes Education Building, east side of Lake Wanahoo, Wahoo. Participants will stargaze with telescopes, explore the story walk, learn how plants and animals interact with the moon and stars. Astronomy guides will be available. Attendees should bring blankets and lawn chairs. Children under 12 need adult supervision. The event is being hosted by Wahoo Public Library and the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District. Telescopes are being provided by Branched Oak Observatory.