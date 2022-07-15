Fremont-area calendar of events for July 16-18

Saturday

Burt County Fair, Oakland. Events will include the swine show, corn hole tournament, rabbit show, face painting, companion animal show, goat show, Laura Ernst variety show, free caricature drawings, carnival, sheep show, String Beans concert, Omaha Street Percussion performance, and concert featuring Justin Kane, Andy Griggs and Rodney Atkins.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 9 a.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Burt County Fair, Oakland. Events will include the beef show, Clover Kid activities, comedy ventriloquist shows, free caricature drawings, carnival, parade, Burt County Cattlemen’s barbecue, Omaha Circus Art strolling acts, face painting, demolition derby, DJ music, and Omaha Circus Art fire and light show.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Grease Tribute and Antique Car Show at the Fremont Moo vs. Hastings Sodbusters baseball game, 5:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. An antique car show will be provided by the Fremont Antique Car Club. Wear your best “Grease” movie themed outfit for a $5 general admission ticket. Sunday also is Sunday Family Funday and Bark in the Park. Kids under 12 and dogs get in free with a treat for your pooches at the front gate.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

Burt County Fair, Oakland. Events will include the horse show, livestock judging contest, beef clinic, 4-H/FFA Olympics, music by Wayne Miller, carnival, comedy ventriloquist show, kiddie tractor pull, adult tractor pull and music by Heavenly Hens Choir.

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave. Free meals are available for those youth ages 1-18 (parents are welcome). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Valley City Park, Valley. The midway, which features pony rides, moon bounce, giant slide and face painting, will open at 4 p.m. along with a concession stand and box office. The circus shows last about 90 minutes. Advance ticket prices are $12 for adults and $7 for children ages 2-12 and seniors 65 and over. Advance tickets can be purchased before circus day at Lifestyle Fitness and valleydays.net. Tickets at the box office will be $15 for adults and $8 for children and seniors. Box office tickets go on sale at the circus grounds starting one hour before each show.

Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Keene Memorial Library Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, second floor conference room, 400 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.