Tuesday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Keene Memorial Library’s Out & About Storytime, 10 a.m., Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Following storytime, kids can enjoy free skate time. Entry is free.

Letters to the Churches of Revelation, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. Kids ages 1-18 eat free all summer (parents also). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Supportive Singles, 11:30 a.m., 415 Bar & Grill, 415 S. Main St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Business Improvement District No. 1 Committee meeting, noon, 152 E. Sixth St., second floor meeting room, Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Narcotics Anonymous Steps of Freedom meeting, 1 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Men’s and Women’s Bible Study, 6 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Wednesday

Dodge County Board of Equalization meeting, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. Kids ages 1-18 eat free all summer (parents also). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Men’s Bible Study, 1 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. Kids ages 1-18 eat free all summer (parents also). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Midland University Private Dining Rooms, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

Fremont Area Parkinson’s Support Group, 1 p.m., Nye Square Wellness Center meeting room, 655 W. 23rd St., Fremont. The guest speaker will be Dacia Dickey, a US Cellular phone specialist.

MRL Music Festival, Quasar Drive-In, 13427 N. 300th St., Valley. Gates open at 2 p.m. Thursday’s lineup will include Carly Pearce, Drake White, Frank Ray, Emily Earle, DJ DU, Luke Mills and Tanner Sovereign. Joystick will be playing in the beer garden. This festival, which continues through July 22, is for all ages. In addition to live music, the festival will include activities, games and rides, beer gardens, and over 200 vendor booths. Everyone is invited to spend the day at the festival and enjoy a wide range of activities before, during and in between sets. General admission single-day passes are $45 while three-day passes are $120. General admission may bring lawn chairs for general admission designated areas only. VIP single-day passes (includes VIP parking) are $100 while three-day passes are $289.

Keene Memorial Library Lego Club, 4 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Area Antique Car Club Cruise-In, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Drivers attending the cruise-in should enter from the north at 10th Street and Park Avenue, and drive between the buildings to the park.

WinItBack Patriots meeting, 6 p.m., Milady Coffeehouse Event Center – East Wing, Sixth Street and Park Avenue, Fremont. (Arrive early if you wish to order a sandwich or beverage.) Attendees should enter through the south (back) door. The guest speaker will be Rob Rohrbough, president of Consumption Tax Institute. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Concert in the Park featuring High Heel, 7-9 p.m., John C. Fremont Park. Children’s activities with the Fremont Parks & Recreation Department will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Food trucks will be selling a variety of food and drinks.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

68th Annual Wahoo Saddle Club Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Thursday night is Nebraska 4-H Night, so all 4-H’ers receive free admission to the rodeo. The rodeo will continue through July 22. Adult tickets (age 13 and over) are $15 in advance and $18 at the gate. Children’s tickets (ages 6-12) are $3 in advance and $6 at the gate. Children 5 and under will be admitted free. Three-day passes will be on sale at the Rodeo Ticket Office on Thursday only—$42 for adults and $15 for kids. In Fremont, tickets may be purchased at Kiel’s Barber Shop. Tickets also are available online at wahoosaddleclub.com.