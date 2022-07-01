Fremont-area calendar of events for July 2-4

Saturday

Arlington Summer Sizzle, Arlington. Activities will include a flag ceremony, 5K run/walk, petting zoo, gaga ball, four square volleyball, free pool access, 4-H sizzle grill, waterslide, barbecue contest, train rides, kiddie parade, 3 on 3 tug-of-war, potato sack races, cornhole tournament, inflatables for the kids, Arlington Volunteer Fire Department dinner, live music by the Pokorny Brothers featuring Taylor Wakefield, live music by Silver Moon Band, and a fireworks show.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Men of Integrity breakfast, 8 a.m., Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., downtown Fremont. Men of all ages are invited to “celebrate freedom” with a time of fun, fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s. Music guests Ted and Don will share some patriotic songs, followed by guest speaker Mark Bonkiewicz.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Christmas in July at the Fremont Moo baseball game, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. Donations for CASA of the Midlands will be taken at the door. Sign up for Swing for Wings at Buffalo Wild Wings in Fremont. Fireworks will follow the game.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Arlington.

Fireworks display, 10 p.m., south side of Valley Shores Lake, near Valley.

Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Woodcliff Lakes, south of Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Red, White and Moo at the Fremont Moo baseball game, 5:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. Wear your best America-themed spirit wear to receive a $5 general admission ticket. Sunday also is Bark in the Park and Family Funday Sunday. Dogs on a leash and kids under 12 get in free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Party in the Park, 6 p.m., Oakland City Park, Oakland. Activities will include bounce houses, petting zoo, face painting, Ducks on the Logan, beer garden and food, pony rides, games, and a fireworks display.

Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont community fireworks display, 10 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont.

Monday

Hooper’s 4th of July Celebration, Hooper. Activities will include a fun run, car show, softball tournament, miniature golf, coin dive, kiddie water fights, old-fashioned hymn sing, parade, pie and ice cream social, FFA labor auction, beer garden, live music by The Silver Moon Band, and a fireworks display.

Wahoo’s July 4th Festivities, Wahoo. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Smith Park. A kiddie parade will begin at noon at the Wahoo Vet’s Club. Wahoo Aquatic Center will be open from noon to 5 p.m. with special games and activities. Old-fashioned games will played at 1 p.m. in the park. A fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. at Lake Wanahoo.

West Point 4th of July Celebration, West Point. Activities will include a fun run/walk, sand volleyball tournament, inclusive playground grand opening, Quilts of Valor presentation, bounce house and inflatables, Knights of Columbus barbecue, and a fireworks display.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

