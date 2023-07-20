Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. Kids ages 1-18 eat free all summer (parents also). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Midland University Private Dining Rooms, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

Fremont Area Parkinson’s Support Group, 1 p.m., Nye Square Wellness Center meeting room, 655 W. 23rd St., Fremont. The guest speaker will be Dacia Dickey, a US Cellular phone specialist.

MRL Music Festival, Quasar Drive-In, 13427 N. 300th St., Valley. Gates open at 2 p.m. Thursday’s lineup will include Carly Pearce, Drake White, Frank Ray, Emily Earle, DJ DU, Luke Mills and Tanner Sovereign. Joystick will be playing in the beer garden. This festival, which continues through July 22, is for all ages. In addition to live music, the festival will include activities, games and rides, beer gardens, and over 200 vendor booths. Everyone is invited to spend the day at the festival and enjoy a wide range of activities before, during and in between sets. General admission single-day passes are $45 while three-day passes are $120. General admission may bring lawn chairs for general admission designated areas only. VIP single-day passes (includes VIP parking) are $100 while three-day passes are $289.

Keene Memorial Library Lego Club, 4 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Area Antique Car Club Cruise-In, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Drivers attending the cruise-in should enter from the north at 10th Street and Park Avenue, and drive between the buildings to the park.

WinItBack Patriots meeting, 6 p.m., Milady Coffeehouse Event Center – East Wing, Sixth Street and Park Avenue, Fremont. (Arrive early if you wish to order a sandwich or beverage.) Attendees should enter through the south (back) door. The guest speaker will be Rob Rohrbough, president of Consumption Tax Institute. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Concert in the Park featuring High Heel, 7-9 p.m., John C. Fremont Park. Children’s activities with the Fremont Parks & Recreation Department will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Food trucks will be selling a variety of food and drinks.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

68th Annual Wahoo Saddle Club Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Thursday night is Nebraska 4-H Night, so all 4-H’ers wearing 4-H gear receive free admission to the rodeo when accompanied by a parent or counselor. The gates open at 6:30 p.m. and at that time the concession stands will open and free pony rides will be offered for kids under 5 years old. Mutton bustin’ will be from 7-7:45 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 8 p.m. Adult tickets (age 13 and over) are $15 in advance and $18 at the gate. Children’s tickets (ages 6-12) are $3 in advance and $6 at the gate. Children 5 and under will be admitted free. Three-day passes will be on sale at the Rodeo Ticket Office on Thursday only—$42 for adults and $15 for kids. In Fremont, tickets may be purchased at Kiel’s Barber Shop. Tickets also are available online at wahoosaddleclub.com.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Dodge County Board of Equalization meeting, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

The Loudest Point ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 1835 E. Military Ave., Suite 109, Fremont.

Burt County Fair, Oakland. Events will include the 4-H/FFA Poultry Show, dog show, carnival, public fashion show/special award, bingo, 4-H coronation, Elvis show and music by Highway 6 Band.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. Kids ages 1-18 eat free all summer (parents also). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

MRL Music Festival, Quasar Drive-In, 13427 N. 300th St., Valley. Gates open at 2 p.m. Friday’s lineup will include Craig Morgan, Morgan Evans, Thompson Square, Tom O’Connor, DJ DU, Dylan Bloom and Traynr Band. Ecko will be playing in the beer garden. This festival, which continues through Saturday, is for all ages. In addition to live music, the festival will include activities, games and rides, beer gardens, and over 200 vendor booths. Everyone is invited to spend the day at the festival and enjoy a wide range of activities before, during and in between sets. General admission single-day passes are $45 while three-day passes are $120. General admission may bring lawn chairs for general admission designated areas only. VIP single-day passes (includes VIP parking) are $100 while three-day passes are $289.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

68th Annual Wahoo Saddle Club Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Friday night is Military Night, so all active duty military and veterans get in free with ID. The gates open at 6:30 p.m. and at that time the concession stands and beer garden will open and free pony rides will be offered for kids under 5 years old. Mutton bustin’ will be from 7-7:45 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 8 p.m. Adult tickets (age 13 and over) are $15 in advance and $18 at the gate. Children’s tickets (ages 6-12) are $3 in advance and $6 at the gate. Children 5 and under will be admitted free. In Fremont, tickets may be purchased at Kiel’s Barber Shop. Tickets also are available online at wahoosaddleclub.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

Chalk Art Festival and Crazy Days Sidewalk Sales, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Fremont. Colorful chalk art will be created from Third to Sixth streets on Main Street. Artists will begin at 8 a.m. and have until 2:30 p.m. to create their artwork. At 2:45 p.m., the final tally of People’s Choice Votes will be taken and prizes will be awarded. There also will be an area where any kids or non-participating adults can explore their artistic side. This event is free to attend and open to the public.

Burt County Fair, Oakland. Events will include the swine show, corn hole tournament, music by String Beans, meat goat show, dairy goat show, carnival, Laura Ernest shows, free caricature drawings, sheep show, bingo, Kenny Ahern shows, and concert featuring Hairball and Taxi Driver. Tickets to the concert are $40.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Midland University planetarium shows, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., Lueninghoener Planetarium, Midland University campus, Fremont. The event is free and open to the public, with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Each program lasts approximately one hour.

MRL Music Festival, Quasar Drive-In, 13427 N. 300th St., Valley. Gates open at 2 p.m. Saturday’s lineup will include Rodney Atkins with special guest Rose, Jerrod Niemann, Lewis Brice, DJ DU and more, Aaron Kantor, and Jason Mayer. Secret Weapon will be playing in the beer garden. This festival is for all ages. In addition to live music, the festival will include activities, games and rides, beer gardens, and over 200 vendor booths. Everyone is invited to spend the day at the festival and enjoy a wide range of activities before, during and in between sets. General admission single-day passes are $45 while three-day passes are $120. General admission may bring lawn chairs for general admission designated areas only. VIP single-day passes (includes VIP parking) are $100 while three-day passes are $289.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

68th Annual Wahoo Saddle Club Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Saturday night is Seniors Night, so everyone 65 and over can purchase tickets for $10. The gates open at 6:30 p.m. and at that time the concession stands and beer garden will open and free pony rides will be offered for kids under 5 years old. Mutton bustin’ will be from 7-7:45 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 8 p.m. Adult tickets (age 13 and over) are $15 in advance and $18 at the gate. Children’s tickets (ages 6-12) are $3 in advance and $6 at the gate. Children 5 and under will be admitted free. In Fremont, tickets may be purchased at Kiel’s Barber Shop. Tickets also are available online at wahoosaddleclub.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.