Fremont-area calendar of events for July 21-23

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave. Free meals are available for those youth ages 1-18 (parents are welcome). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Midland University Private Dining Rooms, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.

Cruise In to John C. Fremont Park, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring the weekly cruise in through Sept. 29. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, ‘50s finned cars or antiques – are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and join their fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation while admiring the vehicles. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Wahoo Saddle Club PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Thursday is Nebraska 4-H Night. All 4-H’ers wearing 4-H gear are admitted free when accompanied by a parent or counselor. Gates and concession stands open at 6:30 p.m. along with free pony rides for kids under 5 years old. The rodeo begins at 8 p.m. There will be mutton bustin’ and a nickel toss at intermission.

Classics With a Cause featuring “Wayne’s World,” dusk (about 9:15 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Each week a sponsor provides free admission to a classic movie at the drive-in. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office and online. Each week’s collected donations will go to directly benefit a local charitable cause. In conjunction with a classic movie, the theater also is hosting a weekly Hot Rod & Classic Car Cruise Night. Special discounts for concession items will be awarded to patrons who arrive in a classic or specialty vehicle.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave. Free meals are available for those youth ages 1-18 (parents are welcome). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Live music by Night Riders, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

“Of Pearls and Swine,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The original play written by Mimi Terry Bommarito and Barbara Perry Dahlhauser will be performed by Fremont community players. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at fremontoperahouse.org.

Hawaiian Night and Fireworks Friday at the Fremont Moo baseball game, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. Wear your favorite Hawaiian gear to receive a $5 general admission ticket. A fireworks show presented by Methodist Fremont Health will follow the game.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Wahoo Saddle Club PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Friday is Military Night. All active military and veterans get in free with ID. Gates, concession stands and the beer garden open at 6:30 p.m. along with free pony rides for kids under 5 years old. The rodeo begins with a military tribute at 8 p.m. There will be mutton bustin’ and a nickel toss at intermission. The Saunders County Fair carnival will be open from 7-11 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

Crazy Days and Sand Sculptures on Main, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Fremont. Crazy Days will feature sidewalk sales and deals at downtown businesses. Sand Sculptures on Main will take place in the parking lot on the northwest corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue. Everyone is invited to see the sand sculptures and vote for your favorite sculpture built by local teams and organizations. There also will be a designated area of sand for the public to join in on the fun.

Customer Appreciation Day, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fremont Nutrition, 2830 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The event will feature Hotworx, a 24-hour infrared fitness studio, and Katie the Comfort Dog.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 9 a.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Presentation featuring images from the James Webb Space Telescope, 2 p.m., Midland University’s Lueninghoener Planetarium, Fremont. The presentation will be led by Dr. Ken Murphy, professor of physics and planetarium director at Southwest Minnesota State University. Following Murphy’s presentation, Midland alum Jack Dunn (’69) will present a laser light show set to the music of Rod Stewart’s “Forever Young.” The show is a tribute to Midland University students and alums. No admission fee is required, and seating will be on a first-come-first-serve basis. The program will last about one hour.

Scribner Daze, 5-11 p.m., Scribner City Park. Kids games and face painting will begin at 5 p.m. The Scribner Legion will be serving a hamburger supper at 5 p.m. There also will be a shaved ice truck on site. Free music will kick off at 6 p.m. with the barbershop quartet Hashtag Harmony, followed by Jacked, covering classic rock and pop songs. Everyone is encouraged to bring a lawn chair and a cooler of their own refreshments.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

“Of Pearls and Swine,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The original play written by Mimi Terry Bommarito and Barbara Perry Dahlhauser will be performed by Fremont community players. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at fremontoperahouse.org.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Gone Country and Ag Appreciation Night at the Fremont Moo baseball game, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. Wear your best country gear for a $5 general admission ticket. The best-dressed fan will get upgraded to the Moo’s Coors Light Home Plate Club. It also will be the last Swing for Wings of the season. Stop in to Buffalo Wild Wings to sign up for a chance to win a year of free wings.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Wahoo Saddle Club PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Saturday is Seniors Night. All seniors age 65 and over will receive $10 admission. Gates, concession stands and the beer garden open at 6:30 p.m. along with free pony rides for kids under 5 years old. The rodeo begins at 8 p.m. There will be mutton bustin’ and a nickel toss at intermission. The Saunders County Fair carnival will be open from 7-11 p.m. for wristband night.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.