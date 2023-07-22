Saturday

Chalk Art Festival and Crazy Days Sidewalk Sales, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Fremont. Colorful chalk art will be created from Third to Sixth streets on Main Street. Artists will begin at 8 a.m. and have until 2:30 p.m. to create their artwork. At 2:45 p.m., the final tally of People’s Choice Votes will be taken and prizes will be awarded. There also will be an area where any kids or non-participating adults can explore their artistic side. This event is free to attend and open to the public.

Burt County Fair, Oakland. Events will include the swine show, corn hole tournament, music by String Beans, meat goat show, dairy goat show, carnival, Laura Ernest shows, free caricature drawings, sheep show, bingo, Kenny Ahern shows, and concert featuring Hairball and Taxi Driver. Tickets to the concert are $40.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Midland University planetarium shows, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., Lueninghoener Planetarium, Midland University campus, Fremont. The event is free and open to the public, with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Each program lasts approximately one hour.

MRL Music Festival, Quasar Drive-In, 13427 N. 300th St., Valley. Gates open at 2 p.m. Saturday’s lineup will include Rodney Atkins with special guest Rose, Jerrod Niemann, Lewis Brice, DJ DU and more, Aaron Kantor, and Jason Mayer. Secret Weapon will be playing in the beer garden. This festival is for all ages. In addition to live music, the festival will include activities, games and rides, beer gardens, and over 200 vendor booths. Everyone is invited to spend the day at the festival and enjoy a wide range of activities before, during and in between sets. General admission single-day passes are $45 while three-day passes are $120. General admission may bring lawn chairs for general admission designated areas only. VIP single-day passes (includes VIP parking) are $100 while three-day passes are $289.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

68th Annual Wahoo Saddle Club Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Saturday night is Seniors Night, so everyone 65 and over can purchase tickets for $10. The gates open at 6:30 p.m. and at that time the concession stands and beer garden will open and free pony rides will be offered for kids under 5 years old. Mutton bustin’ will be from 7-7:45 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 8 p.m. Adult tickets (age 13 and over) are $15 in advance and $18 at the gate. Children’s tickets (ages 6-12) are $3 in advance and $6 at the gate. Children 5 and under will be admitted free. In Fremont, tickets may be purchased at Kiel’s Barber Shop. Tickets also are available online at wahoosaddleclub.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Opening the Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include the 4-H Favorite Foods Day Contest (closed to the public); 4-H Dog Agility, Rally and Showmanship; 4-H Dog Obedience; tractor/truck pulls; and kids pedal pull. The fair will continue through July 30.

Burt County Fair, Oakland. Events will include the beef show, Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association, Circus Science, Clover Kid activities, free caricature drawings, carnival, parade, Burt County Cattlemen’s BBQ, Omaha Circus Art Fire & Light Show, bingo, demolition derby, DJ music, and hypnotist show by Mike Prochnow.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include the cat show, archery contest, BB gun shooting sports competition, air rifle shooting sports competition, and 4-H and FFA pool day.

Burt County Fair, Oakland. Events will include the horse show, livestock judging contest, beef clinic, 4-H/FFA Olympics, carnival, kiddie tractor pull, bingo with prizes, and T-Bones.

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.